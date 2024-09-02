Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan makes long-awaited return to GMA but where is Robin Roberts?
It has been a summer of shake-ups for Good Morning America

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Michael Strahan delighted Good Morning America viewers on Monday when they tuned in on Labor Day to find the host back in his seat. 

The star has been absent for over a week with Whit Johnson filling in for him, and Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have enjoyed time away too. 

The latter also got back to work on GMA but Rebecca Jarvis sat between Michael and George with Robin still off.

Michael didn't explain the reason behind his extended absence, but it's likely he was helping his daughter, Sophia, settle back into college life at Duke in North Carolina. 

Sophia's twin, Isabella, also returned to university, with her mom, Jean Muggli, posting photos from their time in California together. 

Michael Strahan © Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin
Michael has been welcomed back to GMA

Robin has been noticeably quiet on social media, not revealing where she is ahead of her major milestone. 

On September 8, she and her wife, Amber Laign will ring in their one-year wedding anniversary and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were whisked away for a romantic vacation to celebrate. 

The pair tied the knot at their Connecticut home last year after almost two decades together. 

robin roberts and wife amber laign© Instagram
Robin and Amber went on their first date 19 years ago

In early 2023, Robin finally shared that she'd proposed to Amber and they were finally ready to walk down the aisle.

Robin didn't go public with her romance with Amber until eight years into their romance. 

She came out in a Facebook post in 2013, and has been embracing their relationship ever since. 

Robin Roberts changed into a gorgeous lace dress for her wedding reception
They were supported by their GMA family at their wedding

Talking to The New York Times ahead of their nuptials, Robin said: "I could not have imagined as a young girl growing up in Mississippi that I’d be sitting here with you in New York City, with my fiancée who is a woman, and freely, openly and passionately talking about it."

Over the years they've talked about marriage, but it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that they seriously considered it. 

Show coverage of Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 on ABC featuring Rebecca Jarvis© Getty Images
Rebecca Jarvis has been standing in for Robin

"It was just kind of one of those things that we talked about off and on over the years," Robin told the outlet. "A lot of times, they would think, 'We don’t need a piece of paper, we know our love is real'."

They were supported by their GMA family on their special day, with all their friends and co-hosts in attendance. 

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan on GMA
The co-stars are friends and colleagues

Many hosts of the show have developed lasting friendships over the years proving that their bonds off-screen go way deeper than just being colleagues.

Robin, in particular, is the one who exhibits the closest connection with many of her fellow anchors in the ABC News family, having been there for over two decades. 

