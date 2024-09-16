Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make it 'official' with big announcement

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared some exciting news with their fans on Monday. The couple kickstarted the week with an announcement on Instagram.

Amy was the first to take to social media with the message alongside a photo with T.J. and a press release.

She wrote: "It’s official! 'Morning Run' debuts today and will air Monday through Friday, bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa reacts to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

She added: "This will be in addition to our bi-weekly podcast that features more in-depth conversations and interviews. Hope everyone will check it out and start your day with us."

The expansion of their Amy and T.J. podcast excited fans who rushed to congratulate them on their latest venture.

Many said they loved the name and called it "fitting" for the pair who connected while marathon training together.

It's been almost two years since the duo's romance was made public. At the time, it caused controversy due to the fact both parties were still married to their partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

They were fired from GMA but continued their romance and carved out a new career path for themselves.

© Instagram The couple are very happy together

Amy and T.J.'s other halves have also found happiness and are now dating one another.

Though neither Andrew nor Marilee — who was married to T.J. from 2010 to 2023 and together welcomed daughter Sabine — have said much about their relationship, the former, in a rare personal update, maintained he was "very happy."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. had career news

Speaking on Melrose Place rewatch podcast Still the Place, the actor told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith and Daphne Zuniga that he's "doing very well."

He added: "I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project."

© Instagram They're still running partners

While Andrew remained quiet when it came to discussing his personal life with Marilee, Amy and T.J. have used their podcast as a way to give candid insight into their relationship and even hinted at a possible walk down the aisle.

"There's gonna be somebody that comes along in your life and you're going to say I want to marry him instead of just wanting to get married," T.J. said. "And I could absolutely say that about you."

Addressing Amy, he emphasized: "I want to marry you. I don't need to, but I want to be married to you, and that's such a different thing."