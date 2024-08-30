Amy Robach's youngest daughter makes difficult decision impacting famous mom

Amy Robach is gearing up to say goodbye to her youngest daughter Annalise, who is moving out of the family home to attend college - making the former GMA star an official empty nester.

What's all the more difficult, is that the 18-year-old has decided to not just move states, but countries.Annalise will be attending the University of Colorado at Boulder but for the first semester she will be studying abroad in Spain.

Appearing on her mom's podcast, Amy and T.J, the teenager explained: "Yeah. I'm going to Spain for my first semester, which will definitely be a culture shock for me. I've spent some time in Europe, so hopefully it won't be too scary.

"But that's only for September to December, so I won't be there for that long. But that will be a fun little transition to my first semester in college. And then I go to Boulder."

Amy replied to her daughter: "And you said you were feeling a little bit of anxiety because although it's super cool to get to go to Seville... you'll basically be going to Boulder in the spring semester and you were a little concerned that maybe you'll be catching up or there'll be clicks already formed.

"Yeah. So there's some anxiety. Like you're always anticipating, you know, what's gonna happen next. So have you been able to just focus on right here, right now, today instead of thinking, 'oh no, what's gonna happen next semester?' Don't we all do that? And just psych ourselves out? Sometimes."

Annalise replied: "I'm trying to focus on the present right now and not the future. Because I will technically be a transfer student even though I'm enrolled. But people will look at me as like, 'oh, she's coming in. She hated her school first semester.' Like, until I explain it, I don't know. I just feel like, I mean, I haven't really been the new kid that many times, but I've seen all the movies, seen all the TV shows and it always looks like the worst thing ever to."

Amy then went on to talk about the distance, with her daughter choosing to go to Spain and then Colorado, rather than studying in New York City like her older sister Ava did.

She said: "And that's bold because you want to see something else. You wanna see something new. And for those of us who weren't raised in New York, I always appreciate people who do have the wherewithal to experience other parts of either this country or the world.

"Because New York is truly a bubble. And when you meet folks, it really is... I do think it's cool just because we've had the experience of seeing how other people do things."

She added: "And it was interesting because I looked it up because I was upset that you were going so far away, but I'm happy that you're going to where you wanna go."

