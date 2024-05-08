Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes warned not to record latest episode of podcast - 'It's been a hell of a few days'

Amy Robin and T.J. Holmes weren't about to back down when they received a warning not to record their most recent podcast episode.

The pair defied messages to stay silent in the midst of a major shakeup at ABC, their former employee.

Instead, they boldly began their Amy and T.J Podcast with a statement. "Just before we put our jackets on to walk out of the door to come to the studio to record this episode of the podcast, Robach and I received a warning that we should not record this episode of the podcast. So welcome everyone to this episode."

He then added that it has been "a hell of a few days," but they were determined to stand firm.

T.J. was referencing not only meteorologist Rob Marciano's controversial departure from ABC, but the network's president, Kim Godwin's, decision to step down from ABC and the broadcast world entirely.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. were fired by Kim Godwin

She was famously behind the firing of Amy and T.J. from GMA3 after their relationship was made public.

T.J said they had since been bombarded with texts and messages about the news.

Amy then took the reins and elaborated on her feelings toward Kim's departure and said: "It's interesting because I think maybe many of you, and certainly some of my friends and family, expected me or us to feel some sort of vindication or that we felt like justice was served now that Kim Godwin is gone. But that is not the case."

© Getty Images ABC News President Kim Godwin has announced her departure

Amy added: "And I want to make that very, very clear. I didn't, and we didn't feel any of those things."

She went in to say that she actually feels "sad" for Kim.

"It's sad when someone loses their job," she continued: "It's sad when someone leaves a profession they love, for whatever reason. And given all that we've been through, it's just sad that this is how the story ended. None of us wanted things to go the way they did."

© Instagram Amy and TJ have been together since 2022

Kim's departure after three years at the network wasn't "a surprise" to Amy and T.J.

"In fact, when we left in February of 2023," he reflected: "When we left the network, if we were betting folks, it was only a matter of when she was going to leave, and maybe not even how she was going to leave."

They said it brings back feelings of unease over the day they were asked not to return to ABC.

They formerly hosted GMA3 with Dr. Jennifer Ashton

"I have a general sentiment of just feeling like it just didn't have to happen like this," Amy recalled.

She also remembered Kim calling them in the early hours of the morning in December 2022 telling them not to go to work after photos emerged of them together.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J say they feel sadness for Kim

Kim "was very central in everything that ended up taking place with us," Amy added. "We never got back on the air at ABC News."

Kim sent an email to staff announcing she was leaving the network. She wrote: "I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism. Anyone who's passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision.

"But after considerable reflection, I'm certain it's the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what's most important for me and my family."