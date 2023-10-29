Zoe Ball's lavish home with pool, tennis courts and bold interiors revealed

Mamma Mia! Have A Dream host Zoe Ball lives in Sussex with her two children, son Woody, 22, and daughter Nelly, 13, and the property that she moved into in 2020 is seriously stunning.

The house is located in Lewes and was built by Russian aristocrat, Baron Vladimir de Wolff in the 1920s, but it's not just the history that will dazzle you. Wait until you see the interiors!

WATCH: Zoe Ball shares her pride over incredible family achievement

Posting on Instagram, Zoe proudly shared a snap of her renovated bedroom, which features dusty pink wallpaper and floral, floor-length green and pink curtains that match the bolsters on her giant, comfy-looking bed perfectly.

Zoe also has white bedside tables with gold lamps attached to the wall above, a small black radiator and a light-coloured carpet that complements her grey headboard and bed frame.

Zoe's living room has a lot more colour, with half of the walls painted a gorgeous shade of blue against a white ceiling.

On the other side of the room is Zoe's marble fireplace, which features an ornate gold mirror atop and nature-inspired wallpaper covered in green trees and deer.

Zoe's curtains feature the same design and the room is filled with vintage-style finds like an art deco poster framed on the wall, a giant wooden bookcase filled to the brim with a variety of tomes, quirky lampshades and a pale blue couch.

"Thrilled to have worked with the design wonders at @wmorrisandco on our living room and bedroom project. Been in fabric and wallpaper heaven from start to finish," Zoe captioned the post.

Her followers were equally impressed with her home makeover, with one commenting: "It's all looking fabulous!" A second wrote: "This is so homely and tasteful," while a third added: "Oh! That's a bit gorgeous that."

The impressive home also boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and acres of land.