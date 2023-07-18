Zoe Ball shares countryside wedding photos – wait 'til you see the vampy bride

Zoe Ball was pictured looking glamorous as she soaked up the sunny British weather in Whitstable in new wedding photos she posted to Instagram.

Dressing to impress, the Radio 1 Breakfast host – who was previously married to Fatboy Slim – slipped into a cherry red wedding guest dress with a pleated skirt, puff sleeves and an open back with bow detailing. The 52-year-old stood in front of a haybale as she watched her friends tie the knot in the country ceremony, adding gold strappy heels and sunglasses to her summery attire.

© Instagram The radio host wore a stunning red wedding guest dress

Several other snaps showed the bride's stunning dress, which featured Grecian embellished shoulders, a low V-neck a belted waist, with a lace trim around the neckline and open back adding the finishing touches to the vampy look, which included her dark hair in a sleek straight style and bold red lipstick.

© Instagram Zoe showed off the back of her frock

"Mr & Mrs Harris. Damian & Kim @_generalisation_ @kimsamhall such a gorgeous loved up crew in the sunshine @sportsmankent bravo @tayo3000 smashed it in his @cazzagoffey creation Thanks for having me. Love you cats. Magic xxx," Zoe captioned the photos.

© Instagram Zoe Ball shared photos of her friend's wedding

Zoe was married to DJ Norman Cook from 1999 until September 2016. Together they share two children together, Woody and Nelly, and she has previously described Norman as "the best dad."

Reiterating they are on good terms following their split, she told Red magazine: "It’s not always been easy and it’s taken time. He’s been through a lot, I’ve been through a lot, but now we’re in a great place as parents together."

Speaking of their children, she added: "We do sometimes look at them and go, 'Wow, despite what we’ve been through, we made it' because they’re brilliant kids."

Norman also praised their marriage, stating they helped "check each other" while dealing with fame. "We were both quite good at keeping each other’s feet on the ground. Because it’s hard when everyone’s saying: 'Here, have this, take this, drink this, you’re brilliant,'" he explained on the Changes podcast.

© Getty The radio host was previously married to Fatboy Slim

"It’s hard to keep some kind of limit and say: 'I am actually a human being, not a superstar.' I think we probably saved each other a lot of bother."

After they split, former It Takes Two star Zoe was left devastated by the suicide of her TV cameraman boyfriend Billy Yates in May 2017. She went on to date former construction boss, Michael Reed, but they reportedly split in 2023 following a five-year relationship.

