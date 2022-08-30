Meet Zoe Ball's loved ones - including famous father, reality star son and model boyfriend The TV star has quite the famous family!

They have travelled the length and breadth of the UK to see the most spectacular home gardens. Now the Garden of the Year judges, along with host Zoe Ball, are set to announce the winner.

MORE: Zoe Ball's fans are in love with her beautiful garden - and you will be too

But what do you know about the 51-year-old TV star's life away from cameras? From her famous father and highly-publicised first marriage to reality show star son, find out everything you need to know about Zoe's family here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Ball leaves daughter Zoe in stitches after hilarious comment on Love Island

Zoe has been a regular fixture on British TV screens and radio for almost 30 years, so it's hardly surprising that presenting runs in her family! The former It Takes Two host was born in Blackpool in Lancashire to parents Julie Anderson and Johnny Ball. Johnny is a veteran TV star, best known for children's TV programmes Johnny Ball Reveals All and Knowhow.

MORE: Zoe Ball and her mum both suffer from this secret health condition

MORE: Zoe Ball shares very rare photo of daughter Nelly – and fans all say the same thing!

Zoe actually made her first ever television appearance alongside her father when she was just a child and joined him on the 1980s Saturday morning children's show, Saturday Superstore.

Zoe's father is children's TV presenter Johnny Ball

After Zoe established herself as a name in the industry thanks to her stints on SMart and The Big Breakfast as well as her time hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, she began dating DJ and musician Norman Cook, known by his stage name of Fatboy Slim.

The TV star was previously married to Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim

After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset in August 1999 and experienced some bumps in their relationship. In 2003, the couple temporarily split up after Zoe revealed that she had had an affair. They later reconciled but announced they were separating for good in 2016 after 18 years of marriage.

Zoe's son Woody and daughter Nell

While together, they welcomed two children together: Woody, 21, and 12-year-old Nelly - and Woody has become something of a TV star himself! Back in 2019, he appeared on the second series of Channel 4 reality show The Circle and gained a huge following thanks to his sweet nature and friendship with the other finalists.

MORE: Zoe Ball's garden at £1.5million home she shares with boyfriend has an incredible feature

Zoe has gone on to find love again following her split from the Praise You hitmaker. Since 2017, she has been dating model Michael Reed. The pair are said to have met through a mutual friend and reportedly moved in together during the first lockdown in 2020.

She met Michael just months after she was left devastated by the suicide of her TV cameraman boyfriend Billy Yates in May 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.