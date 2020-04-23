Everything you need to know about The Big Night In You can enjoy Peter Kay's Amarillo and a Vicar of Dibley special

With the nation continuing to battle its way through the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC have pulled out all the stops for a new charity TV appeal called The Big Night In. Millions of viewers will get to tune in to see an incredible line-up from their sofas – with the likes of Zoe Ball, Sir Lenny Henry and Matt Baker all hosting the live show. This marks the first time Comic Relief and Children in Need have joined forces to deliver a very special night of television during these uncertain times.

Who is hosting?

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness will be hosting the show live. "I've been part of the Comic Relief family for years, and at times like these it's so important we all come together to support one another, which is why we've joined forces with BBC Children in Need for The Big Night In," said Sir Lenny. "We want to shine a light on the amazing things communities are doing and keep you entertained whilst you can't leave your homes. Both charities will be supporting a huge number of smaller charities and projects that will be protecting the most vulnerable people in society, so it's going to be a brilliant night for a great cause."

What can viewers expect to see?

The Vicar of Dibley will be back for the first time in five years for a one-off episode. The TV special will also welcome back Little Britain, with David Walliams and Matt Lucas performing a brand new sketch. Comedian Peter Kay is looking to recreate his famous Is This The Way to Amarillo dance – his first return to television for the first time since 2018! Meanwhile, Gary Barlow is set to perform, while the cast of Strictly Come Dancing will be on hand to show off their moves for the Keep Dancing Challenge.

When is The Big Night In on?

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday 23 April from 7pm until 10pm.

How do you watch the show?

You can tune in live on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

How can I donate to Children In Need and Comic Relief?

To donate, visit The Big Night In website here. The money raised will help fund projects providing essential help to people in the UK, in this crisis.

