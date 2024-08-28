Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to star in Yellowstone season 6 as show is set to return

Yellowstone was expected to conclude with a fifth and final season but according to reports, this might not be the case. Per Deadline, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser – aka fan-favorites Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler – have entered negotiations for a sixth instalment.

Following Kevin Costner's departure from the series, Kelly and Cole are currently in talks to headline future episodes of Yellowstone, and have been for months. While Deadline has confirmed negotiations, it appears that the actors have yet to reach an official agreement. In the meantime, season 5B is set to premiere in the fall.

Earlier this week a trailer was released by the show's Instagram account. "Generations of blood have led to this. Don't miss the epic return of Yellowstone Nov. 10, only on @paramountnetwork," noted the caption.

Absent from the latest chapter will be series lead Kevin Costner who confirmed his exit in June. Addressing fans in a video, he said: "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me," he continued. "I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies."

While Kevin has turned his attention to the Horizon franchise, his Yellowstone co-stars have spent the summer shooting series 5B in Montana.

In July, Kelly, 47, posted a video from the set. "A few days ago gratitude spilled out of me every direction," she wrote alongside it.

"The kindness of people. An Eagle circling above just before action was called. A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home. The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill. My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired.

© Getty Kelly has spent the summer shooting season 5B of Yellowstone in Montana

"The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts, I'm so deeply proud to be running alongside them. The rawness and beauty of this year's season is really something. Can't wait to share it. November."

Last week, Kelly wowed fans with another update from set. Pictured riding a horse, the TV star wrote: "Goodbye Montana and into the dry heat of Texas, got to spend some time yesterday when not filming on @6666ranch to do one of the things I love most. Thank you Dusty for letting me try out the new saddle!!"