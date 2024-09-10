Yellowstone's Luke Grimes teases 'big announcement' ahead of show's return

Luke Grimes hasn't given up his cowboy hat just yet.

The Yellowstone star – who plays Kayce Dutton in the hit show – has turned his hand to music and following the success of his debut self-titled album, which he released in March, he's teased a "big announcement".

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Luke announced the release of a live version of his single "No Horse to Ride" and promised that more good news would follow shortly.

Sharing a photo of him performing on stage, Luke penned on Instagram: "Excited to share this live version of "No Horse To Ride" recorded during our last tour. Big announcement coming tomorrow…"

While fans have a little longer to wait to discover the news, many speculated in the comments that Luke could be announcing a new tour.

In March, Luke opened up about his foray into music and why he decided to finally release an album after years of songwriting.

"Songwriting was sort of a hobby and something I would do in my off time," the 40-year-old told People. "It just became something I would do for me. I didn't see any of this coming."

Luke admitted it was a conversation with his manager that gave him the push to turn his dream into a reality.

© Getty Images Luke released his self-titled debut album in March

"He said, 'Is that something you'd really want to try?' We talked for a couple years before I actually decided to do it and went ahead with my meeting and the labels and all that," he explained.

"I had so many reservations about, 'Is this going to be weird? Do I need to do this? Is this something that will I look back and be upset with myself if I didn't do it?' And I did feel like I would."

He added: "It was just thinking about, 'Will I be really mad at myself in the future if I don't take this opportunity?' The answer was yes. I knew I would've regretted not at least giving it a shot, so that really kind of pushed it over the edge.

© Getty Images Luke admits he would have regretted it if he didn't release his music

"I was terrified to do it. If you would've asked me three or four years ago, 'Do you think you'll have an album coming out in the near future?' I would've said absolutely not. It sounds terrifying."

Luke's incoming announcement follows the news that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes.

On Sunday, August 4, Bianca took to Instagram to share the joyous news of her pregnancy with a heartfelt post.

© Instagram Luke and Bianca are expecting their first child

The mom-to-be posted a silhouette photo of herself posing for a mirror selfie, proudly showcasing her growing baby bump.

She captioned the touching image: "Can't wait to meet you little one."

Luke and Bianca, who have been married since November 2018, are known for their close and loving relationship.

© Instagram Luke loves Bianca 'to death'

Luke's admiration for his wife was evident when he spoke about their relationship in a chat with USA TODAY last year and gushed about his deep commitment to her.

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he said. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."