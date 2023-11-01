Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announce bombshell comeback news: 'Silent no more'

A year after their bombshell affair was made public, and just a week after making their Instagram debut with a loved-up photo, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially back.

Since the two departed their roles on GMA3 late last year, the two went quiet on their socials, and held off on coming back to the spotlight.

Many of their fans were left waiting on if and when the two would be making a return to their careers in media, and their queries have just been answered.

On Wednesday, Amy and T.J. shared a joint Instagram post announcing their official comeback: a podcast, of course.

The two already didn't shy away from playing into recent headlines on them, writing in their caption: "How's this for Instagram official?" alongside the hashtag "silent no more."

Their first promotional image sees T.J. wrapping his arm around Amy, as the two smile ear-to-ear.

As for the official date of their comeback? The couple and co-stars were quite pointed with that too. Their podcast will officially premiere on iHeart Radio come December 5th, the date they were suspended from GMA3 last year.

Their fans were quick to welcome them back into the spotlight with open arms, taking to the comments section under the announcement post to congratulate them on the big return.

"Congratulations! Looking forward to Dec 5th!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Yay! Congratulations to you both," and: "Yay!!! I've missed you, I'm so happy for the both of you!!!" as well as: "Woohoo!!! Can't wait," plus another one of their followers added: "Congratulations!! You both have been missed!"

Prior to their new podcast venture, Amy was part of the Good Morning America family since May 2012, and beyond her role on GMA3, she was also David Muir's co-host on 20/20; Deborah Roberts has since taken over. T.J. meanwhile first joined ABC in 2014. The two were replaced on GMA3 by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, and their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton remains on the show.