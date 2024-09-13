Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: All you need to know from release date to timings and the live final
Subscribe
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: All you need to know from release date to timings and the live final
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly© Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: All you need to know as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back at the helm as hosts

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Get your glitter and sequins ready because Strictly Come Dancing is back! The long-running BBC staple returns with its hotly-anticipated 22nd season this weekend and we can't wait to find out which couples will be taking to the ballroom floor this year as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary. 

Ahead of the launch show, find out everything you need to know about the new series, from the release date to show timings and when the live final will air. 

WATCH: Strictly's 2024 celebrity line-up in full

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 release date 

Strictly returns to BBC One and iPlayer from 7.20pm on Saturday 14 September 2024.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back as hosts, with the judges taking their usual places behind the panel. Head judge Shirley Ballas will be at the helm, joined by Motsi Mabuse,  Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly© Guy Levy
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back as hosts

How many weeks will Strictly run for?

If previous seasons are anything to go by, the show will run for 13 weeks. The 2024 series will kick off with a pre-recorded launch show on Saturday, which will be followed by the first live show the following week on 21 September.

Fans can expect to watch the Blackpool Special, hosted in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, on 16 November 2024. 

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke© BBC
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are back on the judging panel

As always, the programme will be filmed at Elstree Film Studios in Hertfordshire – and if you fancy sitting in the audience, then you can apply for tickets here. 

Strictly Come Dancing live final air date

The live final is expected to take place on Saturday 14 December 2024. In previous years, the final three couples have each performed three times: two repeated dances from earlier in the season, including their favourite routine and the judges' pick, and one new number, the showdance.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing© Guy Levy
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won last year's series

Strictly's 20th anniversary plans

The show will mark 20 years on-screen with an "unmissable" one-off episode, which is coming to BBC One and iPlayer. The episode promises to be a "journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges too".

The Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancers 2024© Kieron McCarron
This year's pro line-up features Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden

Who are this year's contestants?

Taking to the dance floor in the new season are: Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean MBE, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Sam Quek.

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far

Rose and Giovanni with the Glitterball in 2021
Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021
  • 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
  • 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 
  • 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 
  • 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 
  • 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 
  • 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 
  • 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 
  • 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 
  • 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
  • 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
  • 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 
  • 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 
  • 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 
  • 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 
  • 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
  • 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
  • 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
  • 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 
  • 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 
  • 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)
  • 2023: Ellie Leach (partner Vito Coppola)

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More