Strictly Come Dancing 2024: All you need to know as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary

Get your glitter and sequins ready because Strictly Come Dancing is back! The long-running BBC staple returns with its hotly-anticipated 22nd season this weekend and we can't wait to find out which couples will be taking to the ballroom floor this year as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Ahead of the launch show, find out everything you need to know about the new series, from the release date to show timings and when the live final will air.

WATCH: Strictly's 2024 celebrity line-up in full

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 release date

Strictly returns to BBC One and iPlayer from 7.20pm on Saturday 14 September 2024.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back as hosts, with the judges taking their usual places behind the panel. Head judge Shirley Ballas will be at the helm, joined by Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

© Guy Levy Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back as hosts

How many weeks will Strictly run for?

If previous seasons are anything to go by, the show will run for 13 weeks. The 2024 series will kick off with a pre-recorded launch show on Saturday, which will be followed by the first live show the following week on 21 September.

Fans can expect to watch the Blackpool Special, hosted in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, on 16 November 2024.

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are back on the judging panel

As always, the programme will be filmed at Elstree Film Studios in Hertfordshire – and if you fancy sitting in the audience, then you can apply for tickets here.

Strictly Come Dancing live final air date

The live final is expected to take place on Saturday 14 December 2024. In previous years, the final three couples have each performed three times: two repeated dances from earlier in the season, including their favourite routine and the judges' pick, and one new number, the showdance.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won last year's series

Strictly's 20th anniversary plans

The show will mark 20 years on-screen with an "unmissable" one-off episode, which is coming to BBC One and iPlayer. The episode promises to be a "journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges too".

© Kieron McCarron This year's pro line-up features Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden

Who are this year's contestants?

Taking to the dance floor in the new season are: Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean MBE, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Sam Quek.