Netflix's new drama Monsters: Erik Menendez criticises show in passionate statement

Erik Menendez, the subject of a new Netflix drama about a high-profile murder case, has released a statement criticising the show's director and its "dishonest portrayal" of the crime.

What was the case?

Erik and his brother, Lyle, were convicted in 1996 of murdering both their parents, having fatally shot them both on 20 August 1989.

Erik, left, and Lyle, right on the steps of their Beverly Hills home in November, 1989

The shocking murder of entertainment executive Jose and his wife Kitty Menendez drew media attention that followed the case throughout the 90s. It was six months after the case before the brothers became suspects, as the mistress of Erik’s psychologist told police that Erik had confessed to the killings in therapy.

The trials were publicly broadcast, and the first trial was declared a mistrial as the two juries could not decide between a manslaughter or murder conviction. A retrial took place in 1995, and the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and given two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

What has Erik said?

In a statement released on his wife's X account, Erik wrote: "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant likes rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.

Mug shots of Erik Menendez in 2000 and 2002, following his arrest and conviction for the murder of his parents

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women."

While the prosecutors argued that the family's multi-million-dollar fortune was a motive for the brutal killing, both brothers said they were repeatedly violently and sexually abused by their father, with the knowledge of their mother.

The brothers killed their parents in the Menendez family home

The statement continued: "Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.

"Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralizing to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma. Violence is never an answer, never a solution, and is always tragic. As such, I hope it is never forgotten that violence against a child creates a hundred horrendous and silent crime scenes darkly shadowed behind glitter and glamor and rarely exposed until tragedy penetrates everyone involved. To all those who have reached out and supported me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Javier Bardem plays Jose Menendez

Further controversy

The series has also attracted criticism for scenes in the second episode which suggest that the brothers had an incestuous relationship. In the episode, the brothers kiss on the lips and then are later portrayed dancing closely at a party.

In a later episode, the character Dominick Dunne, based on a journalist who wrote about the story at the time, said the brothers were "hiding an even darker secret".

The brothers were sentenced to life imprisonment

The reaction on social media

The series has prompted a mixed reaction online. One watcher, via X, wrote: "Honestly hate how they are literally playing in our faces about this…Making it about the boys seemingly being lovers takes away so much from their ACTUAL STORY OF ABUSE."

Another X user called for the brothers to be freed, writing: "What really breaks my heart is that still TO THIS DAY in society many people refuse to believe that men can be raped or sexually assaulted. Erik and Lyle went through so much and they have served enough time. I think they deserve to be free now."

This is not the first time the Menendez brothers have been portrayed onscreen

Another called the portrayal of incest "disrespectful".

New evidence

Defence lawyers for the brothers filed a petition to the Los Angeles County Superior Court last year, requesting a new hearing because of recently discovered evidence.

Roy Rosselló, a former member of a boy band, alleged in April 2023 that he had been raped by Jose Menendez in the early 80s, and was sexually abused on two other instances by him.

Cliff Gardener, a defence lawyer, has also presented the court with a letter he claims was written by Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, in December 1988, about eight months before the murders.

These claims are being investigated.