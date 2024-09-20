The differences between Scoop and A Very Royal Scandal explained

A Very Royal Scandal has landed on Prime Video. It is a three-part series about the lead-up to and aftermath of Prince Andrew's now infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he denied any wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The interview sparked a huge backlash against the royal, who subsequently retired from royal duties.

However, we have recently seen the situation adapted in Netflix's film Scoop – so what are the differences between the two? In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we sat down with our Royal Editor, Emily Nash, to find out more…

LISTEN: We discuss Scoop vs A Very Royal Scandal in A Right Royal Podcast

From Emily Maitlis' point of view

Chatting about the show, Emily explained: "I found it really compelling, and it's different to Scoop.

"You'll remember the Netflix series that was released earlier in the year. We interviewed Sam McAlister, the producer from Newsnight. A Very Royal Scandal is told from Emily Maitlis' perspective.

How does it compare to Scoop?

"Now, this is the veteran former BBC presenter and journalist who carried out the incredible interview with Prince Andrew. It's a different perspective, but it also reveals a lot more about the fallout from the interview and how it impacted Prince Andrew."

The aftermath – and insight into Prince Andrew's family life

Unlike Scoop, which briefly touches on Prince Andrew's family life, including his occasional anger towards staff and his large collection of teddy bears, A Very Royal Scandal delves into Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his relationship with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

© Christopher Raphael A Very Royal Scandal has landed on Prime Video

Emily explained: "There are a lot of imagined scenes between him and his daughters. Beatrice and Eugenie appear in it.

"Interestingly, Princess Beatrice is played by Honour Swinton Byrne, who is the daughter of Tilda Swinton. I think that's her first major role. She's very good. It really is just a different perspective on a story that I think most of us are fairly familiar with. I wasn't expecting to enjoy it as much as I did."

Our royal editor also delved into the show's portrayal of King Charles' relationship with his brother – listen to the podcast to hear the whole episode.

Miniseries vs movie

While Scoop presented a fast-paced version of how the Newsnight interview was secured, the new series takes its time to explore the situation over three episodes. Emily said:"This is a miniseries, so you can pack a lot more in… I think it's probably a little more nuanced. Michael Sheen had a real transformation. He was brilliant.

"The way he portrays Prince Andrew is very unflattering. There's a lot of swearing, a lot of rudeness, curt behaviour. But we do see him grappling with the aftermath of the interview and the realisation that his public life is over. I thought that was quite an interesting way of looking at it."

The impact on victims

A Very Royal Scandal also places focus on Virginia Roberts, who accused Prince Andrew. Warning: spoilers for episode three. Emily explained:"I think it's very interesting that they finish with footage of Virginia Roberts, who has been Prince Andrew's accuser. It's very important to say at this point that he's always vehemently denied all the allegations made against him.

"But I think it is important that we're looking at these portrayals on both the big and small screen as entertainment. It's really important to remember the victims in this – the people who suffered due to Jeffrey Epstein. So I think that's quite an elegant way of concluding it."

Will the show's release impact the royal family?

The royal family have not responded to the new series. Emily spoke about the potential impact the show's release might have on them, explaining:"What I've been told is, and I think this is right, there's nothing new in it. There's nothing we're not already aware of. I don't think it will particularly trouble them, but it's never pleasant to have these things raked over."

© Getty Images Michael Sheen plays Andrew in the new series

What have fans been saying?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), one person wrote:"I don’t know when #AVeryRoyalScandal will be available this side of the world, but amazing job @michaelsheen. Reading about your acting process is always a delight! Being such a sensitive topic, it takes so much talent to portray it with the importance and seriousness required!"

Another added:"This is the one I've been waiting for! The fact that brilliant #EmilyMaitlis was so involved will give a fascinating insight."

A third person commented:"On a flight watching #AVeryRoyalScandal and it is a must-watch! Car crash interview and all that came before and after. Whatever your views on the #RoyalFamily (and mine are mixed), this is riveting and essential viewing."