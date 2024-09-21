Zoe Ball's son Woody breaks silence on mum's mysterious absence from Radio 2

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook has spoken about his mum's absence from Radio 2 after the star has been missing from her usual slot for six weeks.

The 53-year-old last appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on 8 August, briefly returning after her summer holiday.

© Ray Burmiston Zoe Ball pictured for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills have been sitting in for the presenter, and Scott, 51, noted that the team was "sending their love" back in August.

Zoe's son Woody, 23, whom she shares with DJ Fatboy Slim, has opened up about his mum's absence, revealing that the mother-son duo have been spending more time together recently.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star told MailOnline: "My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves but I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I've had tough times.

© Peter Powell - PA Images Zoe's son Woody was a finalist in season two of Channel 4's The Circle

"I'm glad to see her smiling."

Zoe is usually on air Monday to Friday from 6:30 am. Last week, a spokesperson for the radio station told The Express: "Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month."

Zoe's previous absences

It's not the first time that Zoe has been absent from her radio gig. In March, the mother-of-two announced that she would be taking some time off work after her mum, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the sad news, Zoe wrote: "Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer. As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.

© Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Zoe's mother passed away in April

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant doctors, nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you.

"Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly," added the presenter.

The star briefly returned to the show, but the following month, Zoe's mother sadly passed away shortly after being moved into a hospice.