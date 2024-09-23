Nightsleeper star Joe Cole has a very famous brother - and you'll definitely recognise him

Joe Cole is starring as off-duty cop Joe Roag in the BBC's gripping new thriller, Nightsleeper, about a hijacked train travelling from Glasgow to London.

The 35-year-old actor rose to fame playing John Shelby in the BBC drama, Peaky Blinders, back in 2013 and has since gone on to star in The Ipcress File and Gangs of London. But did you know his brother is also a major star? Find out all about him below...

WATCH: Joe Cole stars in Nightsleeper

Joe's famous brother Finn Cole

Joe isn't the only famous face in his family as his younger brother Finn, 28, is also an actor.

Viewers may recognise Finn as Michael Gray in the BBC period crime drama Peaky Blinders, in which Joe also starred. Finn joined the show, starring Cillian Murphy and the late Helen McCrory, in season two.

© Matt Squire Finn Cole as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders

The actor is also known for playing Joshua "J" Cody in the US crime drama, Animal Kingdom, and starred opposite Margot Robbie in the 2019 period thriller film, Dreamland, produced by the Barbie star's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

His more recent roles include the 2023 Netflix thriller, Locked In, and the 2021 Fast & Furious film, F9.

© Paramount Pictures Finn starred opposite Margot Robbie in Dreamland

The London-born star, who is the fourth of five brothers, is also set to star alongside Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu in an upcoming survival thriller, Last Breath, which is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Finn is rumoured to be dating actress Florence Pugh, who's known for her roles in Little Women, Don't Worry Darling, and Dune: Part Two. While the pair haven't confirmed their romance, they sparked dating rumours after being spotted leaving The Perfect Couple premiere afterparty together earlier this month.

© Getty Finn is rumoured to be dating Florence Pugh

Florence confirmed she was in a relationship during a recent interview with British Vogue. "We are figuring what we actually are," she said. "And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that."

Who does Joe play in Nightsleeper?

Joe plays police officer Joe Roag in the new series, starring opposite Alexandra Roach, who portrays acting cyber security chief Abby Aysgarth.

Joe revealed that he tried to bring the "cheeky" side of his personality to the character. "I tried to bring the fun, cheeky bit of myself to this role because a lot of the action heroes are just big hardmen with gruff voices," he told the BBC. "I tried to be free with it and play a real person, warts and all."

© Euston Films/Mark Mainz/BBC Joe Cole plays Joe Roag in Nightsleeper

Sharing an insight into his relationship with his family, Joe continued: "I don't have kids although I've got younger brothers that I'm very close to. Hopefully, the audience will try and put themselves in the shoes of the characters in the show and try to see who they would be within that group of people. We all want to hope we'd be the one that steps up and runs about and saves the day, but would we really? I’d like to think I'd be more like Joe in that moment, but that's probably because I've done all these different movies so weirdly, I sometimes feel like an action hero."