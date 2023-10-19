Carrie Underwood baby number 3 - what country singer has said about having another child

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than spending time at home with her two sons, Isaiah, seven, and four-year-old Jacob, who she shares with husband Mike Fisher.

The country star is settled into a good routine balancing her busy job on the road with raising her two young sons, but will she try for a third baby in the future?

The American Idol alum was previously asked this shortly after welcoming her "miracle son" Jacob, during an interview with Natalie Morales on the Today Show back in April 2019.

"I do not know at this point," she admitted. "You know, it's such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I'll have to evaluate after this tour is over.

"Then we can talk about what's next. But I've been a lot of kind of 'live in the moment' lately. And I think that's good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what's around every corner."

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two sons

The star continued: "If there's anything the past couple of years have taught me is that you don't know what's gonna happen next," she said.

"And there's no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it's been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment, and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life."

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood was previously asked if she would try for baby number three

Carrie suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018, and welcomed Jacob in January 2019. For now, it seems that Carrie has no time to think about whether or not she would expand her family, especially with her busy tour schedule.

During an interview on the Today Show in October 2022, the star revealed that her work priorities have altered now that her children are getting older. She wants to make sure that she can spend as much time with them as possible, with Isaiah and Jacob joining her on the road while not at school.

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than spending time with her family

The doting mom also makes sure she goes home regularly, even if it's just for the day, so she can see her children.

She said ahead of her Denim & Rhinestones tour: "This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day.

