Carrie Underwood stuns as she counts down time away from 400-acre Tennessee family home

Carrie Underwood is keeping herself as busy as possible with her latest leg for her Las Vegas residency Reflection, and she's now taking a well deserved break.

The 41-year-old country music star shared updates on social media from her final few shows for the residency — at least, in this leg, she'll be back in October for another round, not to worry!

After a rousing second-to-last night in Sin City, the musician took to her Instagram with a selection of stunning images from the night, showcasing her opulent (and leg-baring) fashion.

"Some epic pics from last night’s show in #Vegas," she captioned them. "One more show tonight!!! Let's do this!" She then posted another selection from her final night on Sunday, and wrote: "And that's a wrap on this run of #Reflection shows @resortsworldlv !!! Thanks to all who came out and had some fun with us! We'll see you again in October!"

Fans excitedly inundated the posts with comments like: "Best weekend ever!!! Thank you for always being so amazing!!" and: "The costume changes are fantastic….Vegas style!!!!" as well as: "I just love all your outfits!!!!!!!!"

Carrie will head back to her serene 400-acre ranch home in Tennessee, which she shares with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Jacob and Isaiah.

In September, she is due to perform a pair of shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville before returning to Vegas in October. In the midst of it all, she is also juggling her brand new gig — as a judge on American Idol.

It was announced earlier this month that Carrie will join the panel of judges for the show's 23rd season, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. She is replacing Katy Perry, who was a judge for seven seasons of the show's ABC revival. Watch the announcement below...

Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

Carrie is returning to the show 20 years after she won season 4 and became a superstar, and will spend weeks on the road for auditions before the season premieres in early 2025 and she heads off to Los Angeles for the live shows.

She has already received the seal of approval from several, most recently her former collaborator and friend Keith Urban, who was a judge for four seasons as well between 2012 and 2016.

© Getty Images Carrie will return to Vegas this October for another leg of her residency

He told Entertainment Tonight that she was "perfect" for the job, adding that she can bring a perspective to the panel that neither of her fellow judges can. "She knows exactly what everybody on the other side of the desk is going through. Lionel doesn't. Luke doesn't. She's going to bring something really extraordinary to that seat."

Lionel himself is all for Carrie's inclusion, telling E! News previously: "It makes a lot of sense. It's not someone we have to get used to. And the fact that she has a great story, she came from American Idol."

© Getty Images The singer won "American Idol's" 4th season back in 2005

"What a great judge! Now we don't have to explain anymore, 'We know how you feel.' As artists, we know how you feel, but we've never been in that oval that says, 'American Idol.' She's been there, done that."