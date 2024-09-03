Gethin Jones missing from Morning Live in latest presenter shake-up

Morning Live looked a little different on Tuesday morning as Gethin Jones was missing from the show. The Welsh presenter, who hosts the show alongside Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, usually appears on our screens during the week but was replaced by his co-star Rav Wilding.

At the end of Monday's show, Helen, who returned from her summer break this week, revealed that Rav would be stepping in for Gethin. "That's all we've got time for. I'll be back with Rav tomorrow," said Helen, adding: "Have a lovely Monday, we'll see you at 9.30 tomorrow."

© BBC Rav Wilding stood in for Gethin Jones on Tuesday

Gethin's absence comes just a week after the programme returned to BBC One after its summer hiatus, which saw the show come off the air from July 19 to August 26.

During their time off, hosts Gethin, Michelle and Helen united for a mini-break in the Lake District. Taking to social media with some sweet snaps from their trip, including one of the trio donning red life jackets before heading out on a boat, Gethin penned in the caption: "Perfect few days with these gems! We walked, talked, swam, paddled, ate, drank, ate, ran, swam, played football, rugby and some other games that haven't been named yet!"

The trio enjoy each other's company both on and off-screen and have previously spoken about their long-term friendships. When Michelle and Helen were announced as permanent presenters last December, Gethin said he was "thrilled". "We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!" he told the BBC.

While fans will be missing Gethin during Tuesday's show, they're in safe hands with Rav, who is the programme's resident crime and scams expert.

© BBC/James Stack Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley are friends both on and off screen

Rav is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his presenting roles on Scam Interceptors and Crimewatch – and has his former policing career to thank for his extensive knowledge about fraud and public safety. The 46-year-old, who previously served in the British Army, spent eight years working for the Metropolitan Police before leaving his job as a CID detective to pursue a career in TV.

© BBC Rav is a guest presenter on Morning Live

Since then, he's presented a range of BBC shows including Helicopter Police and Get Your Own Back. He's also appeared on celebrity competition shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Rav is one of Morning Live's guest presenters alongside Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh and Gaby Roslin.