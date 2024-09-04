Gethin Jones shuts down 'rumours' after return to Morning Live

Gethin Jones disappointed his Morning Live co-stars on Wednesday after shutting down "rumours" about a cameo in the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Filming on the beloved BBC sitcom's final episode began on Monday, with the festival special due to air on Christmas Day.

Sadly, fans won't be seeing Gethin pop up in the festive instalment, despite the star making a visit to Cardiff, where some scenes are filmed, on Tuesday.

© BBC Gethin Jones quashed rumours of a cameo in the upcoming special

At the beginning of Wednesday's edition of Morning Live, Gethin told his co-stars: "I wasn't here yesterday as I was down in Cardiff getting ready for a Christmas show. But can I just start by quashing the rumours that I am not in the Christmas day special of Gavin and Stacey?

"I was in Cardiff yesterday and I was near the bay and they were filming there but I wasn't doing it," confirmed Gethin, who was met with a blow of disappointment from experts Rav Wilding, Dr Oscar Duke, lawyer Gary Rycroft and finance expert Laura Pomfret, who joined Gethin and his co-host Sara Davies on the show.

© BBC Gavin and Stacey is returning with a Christmas special in December

"Aw, come on!" exclaimed Rav, while Sara asked: "Are you sure?"

Gethin returned home to Cardiff earlier this week to attend the launch of Cinderella, the upcoming pantomime playing at the New Theatre in the Welsh capital this Christmas.

The presenter will play Prince Charming in the show – a role he portrayed back in 2007 in Guildford. Gethin, who will star alongside radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle, opened up about returning to panto in an interview with WalesOnline. "I absolutely loved it - it was one of the best experiences I've had in my career," he said. "I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year. I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special."

Fans will be pleased to know that Gethin will present Morning Live alongside the pantomime but is looking forward to spending more time with his family over the festive period.

© BBC/James Stack Gethin will star in Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff

"Morning Live is based in Manchester and it is a trek to Cardiff so getting back to see family and friends is not always easy," explained the 46-year-old. "From a personal point of view, when the offer came in and I saw it said Cardiff I thought it would be amazing to be home and be around at Christmas."

Gethin has a close-knit family and has previously spoken about his admiration for his sister Mererid, who is a paediatric physiotherapist. He told Yours Magazine in 2021: "My sister is my hero. She works for the NHS at a hospital and if you try to imagine the worst possible scenario - well she has seen it daily for the last year.

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin with his sister Mererid

"She is always there for people and also there for when people pass away. She does everything with such grace and hard work."