Inside BBC Breakfast stars' weddings: Naga Munchetty's 'puffy' dress, Carol Kirkwood's 'intimate' nuptials & more

Many BBC Breakfast stars are happily married and return to their loved ones after filming ends.

But how much do you know about their wedding days? Dan Walker and Jon Kay have chosen to keep their big day private, sharing little details with fans, while Nina Warhurst was pictured in fur and Naga Munchetty opened up about her mishap with her bridal outfit. See rare photos and details…

Carol Kirkwood © David M. Benett Carol Kirkwood announced her engagement to Steve Randall live on air in 2022. She was the picture of elegance in a Bardot, A-line wedding dress in photos following her ceremony at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire in December 2023. Meanwhile, her partner Steve – who is 13 years her junior – looked dapper in a black suit with a silver tie. Opening up about her big day, she told BBC Breakfast viewers: "It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy."

Nina Warhurst © Nina Warhurst/X After meeting on holiday in Croatia in 2013, Nina Warhurst wed her caterer husband on 21 March 2014. She revealed on Facebook: "We cabbed over the Brooklyn Bridge and got married, just the two of us." Nina teamed her simple white dress with a brown fur coat, a bunch of red roses, a pair of sunglasses and a gold clutch bag. Her hair was styled in a low bun which showed off her pearl drop earrings while Ted opted for a black suit with a blue tie.

Naga Munchetty Naga Munchetty married her husband James Haggar in 2004, and while she hasn't shared a snap of her with her new husband, she has revealed a throwback photo alongside her mum. The beautiful bride wore an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck and tied her hair back into a chic updo with an ivory hair accessory, while her mother looked elegant in a pink dress and matching jacket. However, Naga admitted on BBC Radio 5 Live she almost suffered a disaster with her wedding dress. "I don't know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You're Just Too Good To Be True. We even figured out a dance routine and everything. It didn't go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that."

Sally Nugent Sally Nugent inadvertently revealed a rare wedding photo when she posed for an Instagram snap on her stairs for the Royal Television Awards in 2021. On a windowsill sat a framed photo of a bride and groom – which we assume is Sally and her husband – who were dressed in a princess-style, full-skirted gown and a black suit. Sally also previously made a comment about one of her gorgeous rings gifted to her by her husband. "When I had our son, my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jeweller in Richmond, London," she told The Express.

Dan Walker © Photo: Rex Dan Walker and his wife Sarah are approaching their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, but former Strictly star Dan has shared no photos or details of their wedding. Dan dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to Sarah on Strictly, gushing to Claudia Winkleman: "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her. "And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

Jon Kay © BBC/James Stack Jon Kay married former BBC News reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz after they met while working at BBC Bristol back in 1998. He has shared no photos or details of his wedding day, instead choosing to keep his marriage and his three children very private.

READ: Brides should avoid this viral TikTok makeup trend on their wedding day in 2024