GMB's Rob Rinder breaks down in tears during interview with teen cancer patient after royal encounter

Good Morning Britain host Rob Rinder was in tears during his interview with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, who appeared on the show via video link to speak about her meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle earlier this week.

Liz, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in January, is a budding photographer and was invited by William and Kate to take pictures of an investiture ceremony after William learned of the teenager's story through the London Air Ambulance Charity.

WATCH: Rob Rinder breaks down in tears on GMB

Liz appeared on Friday's edition of Good Morning Britain alongside her mum, Vicky, where she opened up about her diagnosis.

Towards the end of the interview, Rob asked Vicky how proud she was of her daughter, to which she said: "We're proud of her every single day. She's faced this with such determination. She always says she's not scared of dying, she doesn't want to leave us behind but she's not scared.

"She gets up and lives each day and I'm not sure I could do it if I was her. She's amazing," added Vicky, holding back tears.

© Instagram Liz shared a hug with Princess Kate at Windsor Castle

When the camera cut back to Rob and his co-host Kate Garraway in the studio, the barrister was in tears. "Thank you so much," he said.

Kate couldn't help but point out Rob's moving reaction to Vicky's response. "You're both in tears," she said. "Rob's in tears in the studio as well but happy tears because you're such an inspiration."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway hosted the show on Friday

After the interview, Rob praised the teenager for her optimistic outlook on life. "It's Jewish New Year today and it's all about renewal and sometimes we just really forget in all the darkness and bleakness in the world to be optimistic and what a gift it is for Liz to remind us how possible that is," he said.

Kate added: "You can find the joy in even the darkest of moments."

© ITV Liz appeared on GMB with her mum Vicky

During Liz's Windsor Castle visit, she was hugged by Princess Kate, who has completed chemotherapy following her own cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about meeting Kate and William, she told the PA news agency: "It was quite a mind-blowing, overwhelming experience, to be honest.

© Instagram Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna visited Windsor Castle

"None of us really expected all the stuff that would happen, but I think we all just feel very honoured and amazed that it actually happened."

Vicky said the royal couple "spent a lot of time talking about photography and about things that Liz enjoyed".