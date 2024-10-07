Carol Kirkwood absent from BBC Breakfast after 'special' getaway

Carol Kirkwood was missing from our TV screens on Monday morning, with weather reporter Matt Taylor standing in for the star on BBC Breakfast. The 62-year-old usually appears on the programme four days a week, keeping viewers updated with the latest weather forecast but was missing from the show following a trip to her native Scotland over the weekend.

The weather presenter took to X with some stunning snaps from her exciting getaway, which included visits to Rannoch Moor and Glencoe and a trip across the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which holds a special place in Carol's heart.

Alongside a photo of The Jacobite Steam Train, the BBC star penned: "Such a treat travelling to Mallaig on The Jacobite steam train @westcoastrail. Never tire of this. Crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct (appears in Harry Potter film) is special as my grandad helped build it many moons ago @WeAreTripsmiths."

Carol also returned to her hometown Morar, a small village on the banks of the River Morar. Alongside a carousel of snaps showing breathtaking views of the picturesque village, Carol wrote in the caption: "This is where I grew up. Such beautiful views from Morar."

© @carolkirkwood/X Carol shared stunning snaps of her hometown Morar

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning images, with one person writing: "Omg what a view to grow up with!!"

A second follower added: "That's absolutely stunning Carol. I'd never leave if I had a view like that."

Carol previously spoke of her affiliation with the Highlands during an interview with Good Housekeeping last year. "The Scottish Highlands are special to me as that's where I grew up. I come from a village called Morar — I think I appreciate it more now than when I actually lived there. The silver sands are breathtaking. Then there's Loch Morar and the Morar River, which are both gorgeous."

© Getty Carol grew up in Morar with seven siblings

She added that one of her favourite things to do is travelling The Jacobite from Fort William and Mallaig.

Sharing an insight into her upbringing, Carol previously revealed that she and her five older siblings grew up on Scotland's west coast, close to the Morar Hotel, which was run by her parents. "We lived at a house nearby, but we'd often have lunch there as kids and my parents' experience has given me a lifelong appreciation of the hard work that goes into hotels," she told The Times.

Carol often shares glimpses of her private life with her fans, including her wedding to police officer Steve Randall in December last year.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

The couple, who met in 2017, wed in a beautiful winter ceremony held at Cliveden House in Berkshire. Upon her return to work, Carol described her big day as "simply perfect".

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol wed Steve Randall in December last year

"I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she told her BBC Breakfast co-stars. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."