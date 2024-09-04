Carol Kirkwood confirms break from BBC Breakfast amid absence

BBC Breakfast has looked a little different from usual this week as Carol Kirkwood has been missing from our screens. The weather presenter, who usually delivers the forecast from Monday to Thursday, shared the reason for her absence after her co-star Matt Taylor revealed that he'd be appearing on the show for the next three weeks.

He penned on X: "Good morning all! I'll be looking after most of your @BBCBreakfast weather forecasts for the next 3 weeks."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood has been missing from our screens this week

In the comments section, one fan wondered about Carol's whereabouts, writing: "Now you have just confused me now!! Carol on holiday?" to which the weather star confirmed that she was taking some time off. "Sure am H! Xxx," replied the 62-year-old.

Carol's holiday got off to a great start as she spent her Saturday night at Mamma Mia The Party at The O2 in London. Sharing some photos from her night out on X, Carol praised the event, writing: "Went to see @mammamiapartyuk last night! Absolutely brilliant! Superb cast and production. A little hoarse this morning from all the singing. Didn't realise I knew the lyrics to so many ABBA songs!"

Carol has no doubt been looking forward to some well-deserved time off after a busy few months. Back in July, the BBC star released her fourth romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice.

Marking the exciting moment on X, Carol shared her appreciation for her fans. "So thrilled that my fourth book Once Upon a Time in Venice is out TODAY!!! This would not be happening without all your support. THANK YOU," she wrote.

© James Stack The weather presenter is taking some well-deserved time off

For those yet to pick up a copy, the book follows protagonist Gina Bellini, who meets an "enigmatic figure" at the Venice carnival. While their chemistry is "unforgettable", the mystery man soon vanishes into the night.

The synopsis continues: "Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

© Getty Carol is a favourite among viewers

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"

Carol's latest release comes three years after her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, hit the shelves. The book climbed to number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list and was followed by the author's second release, The Hotel on the Riviera, the following year. In 2023, Carol published her third book, Secrets of The Villa Amore.

© Twitter Carol with her partner Steve

During her time off, Carol will no doubt be spending some quality time with her husband Steve, whom she wed in December last year. The couple live near Windsor.