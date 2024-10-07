Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have shared some very exciting news – and fans will be over the moon!

The couple are "thrilled" to announce that they will be embarking on a 2025 UK dance tour, performing 15 dates across the country after the latest series of Strictly comes to a close.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz are embarking on a UK dance tour in 2025

Aljaz, who returned to the BBC show after a two-year break that coincided with the birth of their daughter, Lyra, said of the news: "As if my return to Strictly wasn't exciting enough, for Janette and I to be looking forward to our biggest tour next year makes us feel like the luckiest dancers in the world.

"And as everybody knows from watching Strictly, you just can’t beat dancing in front of a live band.

© David M. Benett The couple are "thrilled" about their exciting news

"So, more than ever, we can't wait to share our new show with our amazing fans all across the UK."

Janette, who hosts the BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two alongside Fleur East, added: "It truly is going to be a memorable show, and we are so happy to have the phenomenal Tom Seals and his big band bringing their off-the-scale energy to the stage for us to dance to every night."

The upcoming tour will see the couple, who have been married since 2017, perform routines and songs from "The Great American Songbook" through to modern tracks, accompanied by their own big band.

© Instagram The couple, who wed in 2017, share one daughter, Lyra

The 2025 tour begins in Bath on May 17 and concludes in St Albans on June 6, including a gala performance at the London Palladium on May 21, with further dates to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, October 11. See the confirmed dates below.

May 17: Bath, The Forum;

May 20: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion;

May 21: London, The London Palladium;

May 22: Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre;

May 23: Birmingham, Symphony Hall;

May 27: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall;

May 28: Liverpool, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic;

May 29: Hull, Hull Ice Arena;

May 30: Gateshead, The Glasshouse;

May 31: Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall;

June 1: York, Barbican;

June 3: Guildford, G Live;

June 4: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall;

June 5: Fareham, Fareham Live;

June 6: St Albans, The Albans Arena.

The exciting announcement comes just three weeks into the latest series of Strictly. It's been a strong start for Aljaz and his celebrity partner, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who have topped the leader-board twice already.

© Guy Levy Aljaz is partnered with Love Island's Tasha Ghouri

Aljaz announced his return to the programme this summer. In a statement, the Slovenian dancer revealed that he's hoping to make his one-year-old daughter Lyra proud.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and daughter Lyra are each other's double as they reunite

"I had an absolute ball during my nine-year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself, and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again," he said.

"It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course, and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"