Chris Tarrant reacts to Michael Sheen playing him in Who Wants to be a Millionaire cheating scandal drama

Michael Sheen looks simply unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant for the upcoming ITV drama Quiz, which is focused on the 2001 Who Wants to be a Millionaire cheating scandal. The incident saw Charles Ingram, an Army major, get caught cheating after a friend in the live audience, lecturer Tecwen Whittock, was thought to cough after every correct answer.

Michael recreated Chris going to court

Michael, who has previously portrayed Tony Blair in The Queen, looked incredibly like Chris in the first look snap of the upcoming show, where they perfectly recreated Chris smiling to the cameras as he went to court to testify in the case. Chris Tarrant revealed that he was quite happy with the casting on This Morning, and opened up about his recent meeting with the star. He said: "We stopped the cheque and we stopped the show. I met Michael Sheen at the Pride of Britain and this guy has been looking at tapes of me for weeks so I tapped him on the shoulder and he was like, 'Argh!'"

Michael is playing Chris in the new ITV show

Speaking about the cheating scandal, Chris revealed that he didn't have a clue that Charles had cheated until afterwards. "People were coughing like mad, and everyone's coughing in the studio," he said. "If you see the [documentary] you'd think, 'Is Tarrant completely stupid?,' but it wasn't like that." Charles has always maintained his innocence, and in a police interview read to the court during the trial, he said: "The whole thing is just a nightmare. It has ruined my life already. It is cataclysmic… All I can do is look you both in the eye and tell you I did not cheat on that show. If anyone had come to me with a suggestion of cheating on that show, I would have said no… I did not use coughing in any shape or form as a method of cheating on that show."

