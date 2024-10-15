The Rookie's Nathan Fillion has fans in hysterics with behind the scenes video of season seven

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion has posted a new video from the set of season seven. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor revealed that he's been shooting scenes on a bus in LA, with his character John Nolan dressed in civilian clothes.

Known and loved for his signature sense of humour, Nathan, 53, joked around between takes. Panning the camera onto a newspaper with the headline, 'Rookie shows great skill', he quipped, "Who am I to argue? #therookieabc" in the caption.

Among the comments, fans commended Nathan on his latest update. "With all the bad news on the TV and in newspapers, [this is the] best news I've seen in a very long time!" replied one.

The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits

"The Rookie is literally the best show out there," noted a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Skill, charm, and unofficial King of the Dad Jokes, @nathanfillion you are the whole package! Can't wait for Season 7 to begin, let's go Rookie!"

Set to return in January 2025, The Rookie will return with 18 episodes airing weekly. A teaser trailer has already been released, introducing fans to newcomers Seth and Miles, played by Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine will appear as rookies Seth and Miles

Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth." As for Miles, the character is billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

A synopsis for The Rookie's seventh instalment is yet to drop, but we do know that one or more of season six's villains will return following Oscar's prison break, Jason's return to LA and Monica's survival.

In May, Showrunner Alexi Hawley told TV Line: "They will definitely resurface at different times. As you know, Jenna [Dewan]'s about to have a baby in real life, so we probably won't see [Bailey] for the first few episodes because of that.

"As a result, we aren't sure when we'll see Jason. But yes, I think we're looking at how we can spread stuff out so we're not just all diving into all of it at the beginning."

© Raymond Liu Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in The Rookie

Eric Winter – aka Tim Bradford – has also teased what's to come. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the fan favourite revealed that Tim and his former flame, Lucy Chen, will "continue to learn how to navigate their feelings" amid their breakup.

"I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job," he explained.

© Disney/Raymond Liu The duo will be forced to "navigate their feelings" for each other following their breakup

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'Can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'"

"I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim," Eric continued. "I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."