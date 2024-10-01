Nathan Fillion supports co-star in hilarious post

Nathan Fillion is lending his support to Michael Rosenbaum. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor penned a sweet post to his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 co-star.

"Mr. @themichaelrosenbaum wrote a book. When he told me, I thought, 'What kind of book would Rosie write?' If you knew him, it's exactly the book you'd think he'd write," Nathan remarked.

"Give it to the kids whose parents you don't like that much. They'll hate you for years and you'll never have to go to another one of their kid's birthday parties. Yes, you can pre-order on Amazon," he joked.

Moved by his friend's gesture, Michael replied: "I love you, Nathan. You're a delight. Thanks for sharing with the world. I hope everyone gets one."

Nathan and Michael, who co-starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, have become good pals over the years, with Nathan appearing on Michael's podcast, Inside of You, numerous times.

Revered as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Nathan has a legion of celebrity BFFs. Among them, the 53-year-old has remained friends with his Con Man (2015) co-star, Alan Tudyk. Sharing a selfie alongside Alan last week, Nathan captioned it: "If Alan Tudyk and I were to do a podcast together, what do you think we should call it?"

Sparking a major reaction, fans were delighted by the prospect. "Best idea EVER!!!" replied one. "Seriously I can not love this enough. Please, by my pretty floral bonnet, MAKE THIS HAPPEN ASAP AND NEVER CANCEL IT!" noted a second. "Doesn't matter what you call it, I'll listen!" penned a third.

Nathan has yet to confirm whether podcasting is actually in his future, but the actor already has an audience should he wish to!

Recommended video You may also like Nathan Fillion reveals glimpse of The Rookie season seven set

In recent months, Nathan has had a jam-packed schedule with production commencing on season seven of The Rookie, not to mention the theatrical release of his new Indie flick, Skincare.

Reuniting with his Slither co-star, Elizabeth Banks, Nathan plays charismatic talk show host Brett Wright in Skincare, which premiered in August 2024. Promoting the movie on social media, he quipped: "When I met @elizabethbanks, I vowed I'd work with her again. Take that, fulfilled vow."

As for Nathan's return to The Rookie, the John Nolan star has been shooting the seventh instalment since June. Set to premiere in January 2025, the upcoming series will consist of eighteen episodes, and it will also introduce fans to newcomers Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher.

Nathan's co-stars Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter have been posting regularly and revealed that they've headed to several new filming locations in recent weeks.