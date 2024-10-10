The Rookie's Eric Winter and wife Roselyn Sánchez supported by co-stars amid devastating loss

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez are mourning a devastating loss. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple confirmed that their beloved nephew, Kike had passed away aged 19, following an "accident" in September.

Sharing a carousel of family photos, Eric penned a heartbreaking caption. "I never thought I would be posting something like this but I do it in your honor and memory Kike," he began.

"On 9/29 our lives were forever changed when we lost our nephew in a tragic accident at 19 years of age. He was a ray of light with an incredible future ahead of him and unfortunately, his life was cut short. Our hearts have been filled with immense pain, but after being there with family, celebrating his life, I wanted to share who you were and how lucky we all were to have you with us as long as we did.

"You were an incredible soul, son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin. We will all miss you terribly, but move forward honoring you and making sure you continue to feel our love. God bless you Carlos Enrique Sanchez Luna…until we meet again, heaven got an angel back."

© Getty Roselyn Sánchez has also paid tribute to her nephew

Eric's wife, Roselyn, has also shared a tribute to her nephew. It reads: "Our families will never be the same without your smile, spirit, and presence.

"This has been the worst experience of our lives. To see you leave in such an unnecessary and unjust way. At just 19 years old,... a good, loving, brilliant, disciplined, healthy, vibrant, and joyful young man... It's devastating, dear nephew."

"We can only take comfort in knowing that you are in the Kingdom, in a beautiful place, and will guide us from there," she continued.

"As Pastor Ariel beautifully said during the funeral service, 'You inspire us to excellence.' Because that's what you were... excellent. You have beautiful expectations of us... and we will fulfill them. We adore you, my 'Kike,' rest in peace."

Among the comments, Roselyn was inundated with messages of support from friends and fans. "Sending light and strength to you and your whole family," replied The Rookie's Lisseth Chavez. "He's a beautiful soul, sending love and prayers," wrote Roselyn's Grand Hotel co-star, Arielle Kebbel.

Roselyn, 51, has suggested that she and Eric will address their loss on their joint podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo.

Prior to Kike's passing, Eric had been filming season seven of The Rookie across LA. He last posted from the set on September 28 and has presumably taken a leave of absence to mourn the loss of his nephew.