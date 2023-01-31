BBC Breakfast viewers left bewildered by Jon Kay and Sally Nugent's bizarre moment on show The presenters played darts on Tuesday's show

BBC Breakfast viewers were left feeling a little confused when they tuned into Tuesday's programme to see presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay playing darts.

The hosts were joined by professional player Michael Smith, also known as Bully Boy, who reflected on becoming World Champion earlier this month.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast viewers were left confused by this moment

Loading the player...

In one part of the show, Michael even gave Sally and Jon some tips, which the former put to good use and even hit the bullseye!

Jon posted a video of the moment on Twitter, writing in the caption: "Look what a bit of private tuition from the World Champ @bullyboy180 can do! Our ⁦@sallynugent hits the bullseye @BBCBreakfast."

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the segment, with some feeling a little bewildered. One person wrote: "[What] was the darts stunt about? Turns out Sally is a top notch darts player. Why is she wasting her time on #bbcbreakfast," while another added: "@BBCBreakfast A bit of an #AlanPartridge moment on Breakfast with the dart throwing and the professional darts player looked bewildered."

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's off-air comment caught in technical blunder

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty speaks out about viewer criticism over appearance

Replying to a tweet from a Good Morning Britain viewer saying they were "fed up" of Matt Hancock, who was interviewed on the show on Tuesday, another viewer wrote: "You could have sat through 20 mins of darts on #bbcbreakfast," alongside several laughing emojis.

The moment comes just a day after Carol Kirkwood returned to the show following her absence on Friday.

The weather presenter, who was temporarily replaced by meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas in last week's show, was recently forced to deny rumours of a feud with Naga Munchetty.

She told The Sun: "I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

In a separate interview with the Radio Times, she added: "We're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.