BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay addresses Sally Nugent's absence as he marks major milestone

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has addressed his co-star Sally Nugent's absence, which comes amid an exciting milestone for the show.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist confirmed that Sarah Campbell would be covering for Sally this week as the programme marks one year in its new studio.

In June last year, the show underwent a makeover for the first time in a decade with a new multipurpose studio featuring the latest broadcasting technology.

Alongside a selfie from the studio, showing Jon and Sarah on the sofa while Ben Boulos beamed in the background, the host penned: "Good morning from your BBC Breakfast team. Lovely to have Sarah with us - covering for Sally this week."

"It was exactly a year ago today that we moved into our lovely new studio," he revealed. "Over the last twelve months our team has interviewed hundreds of guests on the sofa, covered thousands of stories and last month welcomed the BBC News at One to join us in Salford."

© James Stack Sally Nugent has been absent from BBC Breakfast this week

The presenter added: "Happy Birthday studio!"

Fans were quick to celebrate the show in the comments section, with one person writing: "Happy 1st Year!!! I join you every morning and it's always great!" while another added: "Fantastic job, as always!"

© BBC Sarah Campbell stood in for Sally this week

While Sally hasn't addressed her absence from the show, she took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost a stunning photo from her holiday to Marbella last year.

The 52-year-old reposted a snap shared by her friend, makeup artist Patrick Bartley, who joined her on the sun-soaked trip alongside TV presenter Steph McGovern and fellow journalist Lizzie Simmons-Wood.

© Instagram The BBC journalist reposted a photo from her holiday to Marbella last year

In the photo, the four glamorous pals posed in front of a surfboard by the beach while Sally looked stunning in a strappy beach cover-up.

Sally's absence comes after the sad passing of her close friend, former professional rugby player Rob Burrow, who died on 2 June. Rob was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, and Sally was one of the first to share the sports star's journey and campaign to raise awareness for the illness.

© Getty Rob Burrow passed away on 2 June

Taking to Instagram following the sad announcement, Sally posted a series of photos of Rob and his family, including a snap of herself hugging his daughter, Macy, writing: “Shoot for the moon. Land in the stars @rob7lindsey xxx."