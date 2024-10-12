Strictly star Pete Wicks looks so different with shaved head in rare photo

TV star Pete Wicks once again put a smile on the Strictly Come Dancing judges' faces last week when he performed an energetic Samba to George of the Jungle alongside his dance partner, Jowita Przystal.

The pair received a total score of 26 points, placing them above Paul Merson and Toyah Willcox. Reflecting on his performance, the 36-year-old admitted: "I absolutely hate the film, but I absolutely love the Samba. George loves the Samba."

© Guy Levy Pete channeled his inner Tarzan during movie week

Despite failing to win big with their vibrant routine, it's fair to say that Pete looked every inch the real-life Tarzan with his flowing raven tresses and leopard print loincloth-inspired outfit.

But did you know that Pete hasn't always rocked an unruly mane? While the star has become synonymous with his tumbling locks - earning himself the moniker "Pirate Pete" - the TOWIE star once experimented with a wildly different shaven look.

© Shutterstock Pete has been given the nickname 'Pirate Pete'

Prior to joining the cast of The Only Way is Essex in 2015 for its fifteenth series, Pete experimented with a close-cropped hairdo in addition to a handful of tattoos blazoned across his chest and arms - a far cry from his sprawling collection of today.

© Getty Images The TV star frequently secures his hair in a bun

Back in October 2015, Peter even shared a rare throwback photo which showed the star posing up a storm while dressed in a low V-neck knitted jumper and a navy scarf.

"Little #TBT to before the hair… Must be 5/6 years ago! #Skinhead #TOWIE," he noted in his caption.

His update had fans doing a double take, with one writing: "Why did I think this was Shayne Ward," while a second noted: "I thought this was Shayne Ward at first," and a third chimed in: "OMG I DIDN'T RECOGNISE HIM ARRHH."

Aside from starring in TOWIE, Peter has also appeared in Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. He currently hosts a podcast called Staying Relevant alongside Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.

© Getty Images Pete is well-known for hosting a podcast with fellow reality TV star Sam Thompson

The pair have built an unbreakable bond over the years, with Sam describing Pete as his "best mate".

During a chat with HELLO! in 2023, Sam explained: "He's just straight to the point. And I don't know if enough people see that side of him.

"He's a really, really emotionally intelligent guy. I annoy him a lot [but] he is the first person who's ever there for me. So he's just been the best mate I've ever asked for."

© Getty Images The duo at the NTAs this year

Podcast aside, he's also a published author, having released his first book, For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs That Changed My Life, in 2018.

His latest release is a memoir, titled Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered, which hit the shelves in September. Described as a "no-holds-barred account of life" through Pete's lens, the book delves into the TV personality's mental health trials.

While Pete is notoriously private about his love life, he's been linked to several stars including Maura Higgins, Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble.