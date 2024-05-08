Today Show undergoes switch up with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – details

The Today Show is going overseas! Well, at least temporarily, with the Fourth Hour, aka Today with Hoda and Jenna, set to switch things up for the next pair of shows.

Hoda Kotb was absent from the First Hour of Today on Wednesday, being replaced by Craig Melvin, as her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie teased she was "on assignment" with Jenna Bush Hager.

As it turns out, the Fourth Hour co-anchors will actually be spending the remainder of their week in the lush island of Bermuda, where they will film their morning talk show.

The duo announced in late April that for two installments of their show, they will film in Bermuda as part of their "Hoda & Jenna's Trippin'" travel series, which will air live on May 9 and 10.

They will be staying and filming at The Loren at Pink Beach Hotel, and as per a press release, their "'Bermuda Bash' will explore the island's breathtaking pink sands and turquoise water and experience the local culture, style and cuisine."

It continues: "The broadcasts will feature special performances and spotlight a community hero on the island. Guests include Chef Ryan Hardy and Bermudian singer-songwriter, Mishka, known for his signature blend of soul-stirring lyrics and soothing, wind-swept vocals."

© Getty Images The pair will film their talk show from Bermuda for the following two episodes

When Hoda and Jenna announced the news on their show, the latter gushed: "We have been waiting for this trip! We have been waiting and waiting, and it's finally here."

Hoda promised that they'd be living it up large on the trip, mentioning that they'd "soak in the sun, enjoy the nightlife, go shopping, eating, all the things!" They also shared that a lucky fan and guest can enter a contest to go along with them on the trip.

A pre-taped segment of the morning show will air this morning with special celebrity guest Tom Selleck, with the Blue Bloods star currently out promoting his new memoir You Never Know.

Mom-of-two Hoda shared a glimpse of her trip on social media this morning, sharing a photo from the airport as she was about to board her flight and her book of choice, 15 Lies Women Are Told at Work by NBC executive Bonnie Hammer.

"About to hop on a flight — brought along a great book — perfect for your graduate!" she penned. "Bonnie hammer is a legend in the TV business… she is one of my trusted mentors who guided my career."

© Getty Images The pair jetted off to New Orleans for their anniversary shows

"Without Bonnie — I would not be where I am today…. and now all of the lessons she taught me are right on the pages of this book! Xo."

Hoda and Jenna have frequently been known to leave Studio 1A at Rockefeller Plaza behind for special segments of their show, in an effort to showcase more of the nation's rich cultural diversity and switch up the Fourth Hour from time to time.

© Instagram Hoda and Jenna have been known to partake in the local culture of whatever place they visit

Most recently, on the occasion of their fifth anniversary as co-hosts, they filmed new episodes of their show from New Orleans, a trip they've made in the past as well.