Morning Live cut short as Helen Skelton reveals change to show

The BBC has undergone various schedule changes in recent weeks and Morning Live was the latest programme to be affected after Wednesday's show was cut short.

While the programme usually airs every Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 10:45am, presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones revealed that the broadcast would end 15 minutes earlier than usual due to the BBC's coverage of the State Opening of Parliament.

© BBC Morning Live ended 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday

Opening the show on Wednesday, Helen told viewers: "Hello there, happy Wednesday. Welcome to Morning Live, joining us today is legal expert Gary Rycroft, finance guru Iona Bain and Strictly pro Neil Jones.

"It's a shorter show today because it is the State Opening of Parliament, the King will lay out the new government's plans," she revealed.

Gethin added: "You'll see it on BBC One live after us this morning."

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones are two of the show's main hosts

Reeta Chakrabarti presents the live coverage from Westminster, where King Charles will deliver a speech following this month's General Election. The coverage will air for two hours from 10.30 until 12.30 on BBC One.

BBC viewers have seen various schedule changes in recent weeks to make room for sports coverage, including Euro 2024 and Wimbledon.

Earlier this month, The One Show was pulled from the schedule for an entire week in favour of rolling coverage of Wimbledon. Shows such as Bargain Hunt, Escape to the Country, and The Great British Sewing Bee were also impacted.

© BBC An array of guest presenters feature on the show

Thankfully, Morning Live will air as usual tomorrow and will likely see Gethin back on our screens.

The Welsh star usually hosts four to five shows a week alongside Helen or Michelle Ackerely, who alternate every Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kym Marsh tends to front the programme on Thursdays alongside one of the show's many guest presenters, including Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding.

© Instagram Helen and Michelle became main presenters in January

On joining the show as a main presenter, Helen said in January: "It's really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice. Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we're right at the heart of what matters to people right now.

"We're not just highlighting problems though, we're finding solutions and I love that we're able to help in some small way. It's stuff you need to know but also stuff that’s nice to know, and even when I’m not hosting, I'm sat at home with a cuppa taking it all in."