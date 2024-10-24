Ben Shephard has viewers in tears with surprise return to Good Morning Britain

Ben Shephard made a surprise return to the Good Morning Britain studio on Thursday morning for a very special reason.

The journalist joined his former co-stars Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on the GMB sofa to meet Pride of Britain winner Jacob Newson, a ten-year-old aspiring pilot who won GMB's Young Fundraiser Of The Year award after raising more than £160,000 in memory of his mum, Andrea.

Jacob and his dad Andrew, an ambulance practitioner and armed forces veteran, raised the money for St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds, which provided care for Andrea, who died from breast cancer in 2020 aged 49. The father-son duo also raised funds for the Royal Air Force (RAF) Benevolent Fund, which provides lifelong support to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

Ben, who left GMB earlier this year to become the new host of This Morning with Cat Deeley, surprised Jacob on the sofa, telling him he was "so proud" of his incredible achievement.

© ITV Ben Shephard surprised Pride of Britain winner Jacob Newson on GMB

Ben told the youngster: "The other day I was on the red carpet and Richard [Arnold] said to me, 'There is someone very excited to meet you, which is Jacob the pilot'.

"And I know all about you Jacob because some of my best friends are fast jet pilots in the RAF, they fly typhoons and tornadoes," he explained. "I said, 'Well I must meet Jacob!' But I didn't get a chance because you were so busy with the other celebrities," joked the presenter. "

So when they said you were coming in, I thought I must come and say hello. We are so proud of you. I know all my mates in the RAF are incredibly proud to have someone like you representing them and doing such an amazing job for your mum."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben hosts This Morning with Cat Deeley

Ben also surprised the ten-year-old with a message from Leeds United, who invited Jacob to be a mascot at their home game. The young flying fanatic was overwhelmed by the news and teared up, prompting viewers at home to reach for the tissues as well.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "This brought a tear to my eye. Look forward to seeing you as a mascot at Elland Road! #MOT," while another praised the youngster, adding: "Jacob what an absolute star you are an inspiration to our young ones of today, you're doing your mum proud and I can see your dad is sooo very proud of you, you deserve the world and more."

A third fan commented: "Well @GMB has me in tears before work this morning! What an inspirational pilot Jacob is! Amazing little lad!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben left GMB after a decade earlier this year

Ben left Good Morning Britain in February after ten years. In a statement confirming the news, Ben said at the time: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning.

"It's an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary] and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job."

Ben and Cat front This Morning from Mondays to Thursdays before having the reins over to Friday presenters, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.