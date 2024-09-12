Ben Shepherd offers unprecedented look at £4m home amid emotional change with teenage sons

Ben Shephard's living room and garden are some of the most-shown areas of his Richmond home, but he granted fans unprecedented access to his property in a new video.

The Good Morning Britain star shared a peek inside his home life with his wife Annie and their teenage sons Sam and Jack as the family prepares for a big change. Sam is set to move out as he heads to university, but he has been stocking up on homecooked meals and fresh groceries with his parents before embracing student life.

© Instagram Ben and Annie's eldest son is preparing to go to university

Ben recently explained on GMB: "Sam came home from travelling, which was very, very emotional." He added: "He's been away for seven and a half months, off to university next week, back to school for many today as well."

Alongside his latest video on Instagram, This Morning host Ben explained: "Random food delivery which will tell you a lot about how we are attacking my journey to 50!

© Getty Ben Shephard often shares glimpses inside his Richmond family home

"It’s not always this healthy - but there is always at least this much toilet roll!! What are we missing that you’d recommend? (I don’t mean the naughty stuff that came later).

"What do you use/eat to keep a family of teenagers sharp and smart and happy?"

As he unpacked healthy groceries such as bananas, avocados and chicken, Ben showed off his rustic yet modern country-style kitchen at his home, which is estimated to be worth £4 million. He unpacked the items onto one of the work surfaces, telling fans: "Lots of protein with teenage boys." Take a look...

WATCH: Ben Shepherd shares tour inside £4m family home

An American-style fridge-freezer surrounded by white built-in cabinets with silver handles was visible behind Ben. One of the cabinets had been opened to reveal a coffee machine, hidden from view on the kitchen counter, and stacks of cookbooks including Ottolenghi Flavour for when Ben is looking for meal inspiration.

The father-of-two carried his food delivery through his large hallway decorated with parquet flooring, taupe panelled walls, decorative ceiling cornicing and dark cast iron radiators. Two large pieces of artwork were positioned underneath wall-mounted lights.

He walked through the lounge before reaching the kitchen, sharing a quick glimpse at his intricate wallpaper.

© Instagram The TV star has shown off his open-plan living room in the past

Previous photos have revealed the open-plan living area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests sitting on top of a grey rug.

The dining area leads into the lounge, where Ben and his family can relax on navy Chesterfield sofas as they watch TV, which has been mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

Mustard cushions add another contrasting pop of colour to the space, which is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden.

© Instagram Ben's home follows a blue and cream colour scheme

Ben and Annie – who got married in 2004 – have been making the most of their family time as they prepare for a quieter household. When asked what he wanted to do before his milestone 50th birthday, the Tipping Point star told Muddy Stilettos back in 2023: "Again, it’s spending as much time with the boys and Annie as possible.

"Sam will be off to uni in the blink of an eye and Jack is also much more independent. I want us to look back and have made the most of every minute.

"It’s hilarious – both Sam and Jack are taller and stronger than me and spend most of the time taking the mickey out of me! They’re enormous, much to their enjoyment and my embarrassment. But deep down I love it and am incredibly proud."

