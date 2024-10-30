Al Roker claps back at Today co-hosts during the show and leaves them speechless

Al Roker is not one to let the opportunity for a sly (and oftentimes hysterical) remark pass him by, and such was the case on the latest installment of the Today Show.

The beloved weatherman, 70, addressed his co-anchors Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a segment about the return of catalogs, but differing perspectives emerged.

Watch Al in the video below clap back to his co-host's quip about his own childhood in perfect fashion…

WATCH: Al Roker's witty clap back leaves co-hosts in stitches

The Today co-hosts have some exceptional skills when it comes to witty on-air banter, skills they've honed through years on the air together, plus years of off-screen friendship.

That dynamic will shift soon, when Hoda leaves the show in January, although will remain with the NBC family, and of course keeps her lifelong friends in the NBC News staff.

Al recently spoke with HELLO! exclusively about Hoda's departure and what that entailed, saying: "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," adding that she's "just transitioning into a different role."

© NBC Al wasn't afraid to launch a witty quip at his co-anchors

He identified with her desire to be home more with her two young daughters, a dad-of-three himself, although his children have long since left home, and he and wife Deborah Roberts have been empty nesters for over two years now since Nick left for college in the fall of 2022.

"I'm just head over heels over my granddaughter," he said of his adorable granddaughter Sky Clara Laga, his daughter Courtney's baby. "But my kids are grown. They're out of the house. I've had my time with them."

"Hers are just, you know, they're little ones, and she wants to spend that time with them. So I completely get it," he continued, adding: "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

© Getty Images "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving. She's just transitioning into a different role."

"The great thing about the Today Show" Al said is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts," praising his other co-hosts like Craig, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist and more for stepping into her shoes. "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," he continued. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."

© Instagram Hoda will be leaving to prioritize more time with her children

Previously, Savannah and Hoda also sat down with HELLO! and commented on their friendship and camaraderie as co-anchors. "We feel grateful every single day," Savannah gushed.

"I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that."

© Getty Images The mom-of-two will be leaving the show in January 2025

Hoda added: "In life, I live by this mantra – 'It gets greater, later' – and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."