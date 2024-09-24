When will Al Roker return to the Today Show?

The Today Show looked a little different this week as Al Roker was missing from the program. The popular weather forecaster usually appears alongside hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today before going on to front the Third Hour alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

While fan-favorite star Dylan stood in for Al on both Monday and Tuesday, there's no doubt that viewers are missing the weatherman on their screens. But when is he back? Keep reading for all we know.

© NDZ/Star Max Al Roker has been absent from Today this week

Thankfully, it won't be long before Al is back in the studio. According to his co-stars, the 70-year-old will be back on the show on Wednesday.

During Tuesday's edition, Hoda revealed that Al was "out on the road". Craig later confirmed that the weather forecaster would return on Wednesday.

© NBC Al will return on Wednesday

Al's absence comes just a week after he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.

© Getty Images Al with his wife Deborah Roberts

Marking the special occasion on Instagram, Al shared a throwback photo of the happy couple on their wedding day. Heaping praise on his wife in the caption, Al penned: "Well, 29 years by pretty fast. Not sure @debrobertsabc would agree. #happyanniversary to an amazing wife, friend, mom, journalist and incredible #lifepartner who made sure I survived my crisis a year and a half ago. Though I'm sure I give her pause to reconsider that from time to time. Thanks for not pulling the plug. I love you."

Deborah also took to social media with her own tribute. Alongside a carousel of snaps from their years together, the journalist wrote: "How it began…how it is now. Still racing toward love and life with you @alroker and so delighted for every adventure. You bring the #joy. Here's to 29 more years. #happyanniversaryThanks @alberenfeld."

The lovebirds first met at NBC in 1990 when Deborah accepted a job as a general assignment reporter while Al was working as a weather anchor for WNBC News in New York.

The couple went on to welcome two children, Leila and Nick. Al is also father to daughter Courtney, who he shares with first wife Alice Bell.

WATCH: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts opens up about sadness in family

Reflecting on their long-lasting marriage, Al previously explained how the pair share the same values when it comes to family and faith.

"Deborah was raised Baptist. I was raised Catholic, and now Episcopalian, but we both share the same core faith values," he told TODAY.com.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary last week

The pair also bond over their similar careers. "I think we help each other dissect and analyze what's going on in each other's workplace, because we have come to it from different vantage points," said Al.

"I find it's been very helpful. And in any number of times where I've had some conundrum or issue, Deborah's given me really good advice."