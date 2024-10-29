Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz 'call off engagement' hours after new project announced

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called off their engagement.

New reports from People allege that the pair, who began dating in 2021, ended their romance several weeks ago; Zoe has been seen out and about with Shailene Woodley in recent weeks without her engagement ring.

HELLO! has contracted reps for Zoe and Channing.

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing reportedly end their romance

They met in 2021 when Channing was cast in Zoe's directorial debut Blink Twice, which released earlier in 2024. Romance rumors were first sparked when they were seen together riding through the streets of New York City on a BMX bike, and a month later they left the Met Gala together.

In October 2021, he made the romance Instagram official when he shared a picture of the couple's costume from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver.

© MEGA/Getty Channing Tatum and Zoe head to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in 2023

The news comes hours after Channing shared the news that he and Zoe were reunited on the big screen in a new film called Alpha Gang.

Also starring and produced by Cate Blanchett, Zoe and Channing join Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough in the film which "centers on a group of alien invaders sent to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang, dubbed the Alpha Gang. They are ruthless in their mission, until they succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions".

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing met in 2021

During press for Blink Twice earlier in 2024, Zoe revealed that she and Channing discovered that art was their love language: "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

"Creating is our love language. We really just enjoy that. I didn't have any fear going into making a movie with somebody who's the love of [my] life," Channing seconded.

The 35-year-old also couldn't help but gush about her fiancé to GQ this year, again sharing an insight into their deep connection through art.

"He's just a wonderful human," she said. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do."