Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead reveal update on relationship amid major change

As Christina Haack continues to battle through a messy divorce with Josh Hall, her relationship with ex-husband Ant Anstead has begun to improve with the pair following each other on social media again.

Now, the pair have publicly shared how their friendship has evolved, as Ant tagged Christina in an Instagram Story of their son Hudson at his soccer camp, with Christina reposting the Story to her own followers.

"The 'Golden Chameleon's' crushed it this morning," the proud dad captioned the post adding Christina's Instagram handle, the first time he has done so in years.

Ant Anstead posts photo of his son Hudson's soccer camp

The pair were married from 2018 to 2021 and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019 before they split. Christina has been successfully coparenting with first husband Tarek El-Moussa for several years – the pair share daughter Taylor, 14, and eight-year-old son Braydon – but her relationship with Ant has been rockier.

During their divorce proceedings Ant requested full custody of Hudson accusing Christina of exploiting their son on social media, but a judge ruled that they would continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody.

Ant and Christina were together for three years

Yet after re-following Ant, 45, earlier in September, Christina told photography agency Backgrid that the move was an "olive branch," adding: "Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it's been nice being able to co-parent with them, and Ant and I share Hudson, and he's an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along."

Former Flip or Flop star Christina and Josh both filed separate divorce documents in Orange County, CA, with Josh citing Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation. The Christina on the Coast star's husband has claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh and Christina filed for divorce in July 2024

In the months since, she has also officially reverted to her maiden name of Haack.

The reality show alum announced the name change in a press release ahead of the second season of Christina in the Country, which was originally slated to also co-star her husband.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

Josh was also dropped from the upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off, which was going to see Josh and Christina go face-to-face with Tarek and his wife Heather as they compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

Their divorce has become messy, with Josh calling his estranged wife "delusional" while Christina clapped back, claiming he was trying to steal from her after putting their Tennessee house on the market.