Channing Tatum's confusing final post about ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz amid split

Channing Tatum, 44, confused fans after sharing exciting news about his ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz, 35, just hours before their split was reported.

On October 30, the Hollywood couple ended their three-year relationship and one-year engagement. The split took fans by surprise, especially considering Channing's final post with his ex.

Just months after working on Blink Twice together – which saw Lenny Kravitz's daughter make her directorial debut – Channing revealed they were set to collaborate once again on a movie called Alpha Gang.

The Magic Mike star took to his Instagram Stories to share a Deadline story highlighting the star-studded cast, which will include Cate Blanchett and Riley Keough.

The former couple are yet to comment on their split, which People reported took place several weeks ago, but it appears to have been amicable if Zoe and Channing are planning to continue working together.

Private romance

The pair's love story began in 2021. In an attempt to keep their romance private, they delayed their red carpet debut as a couple until the August 2024 premiere of Blink Twice, ten months after Channing had proposed.

They had been spotted leaving the Met Gala together in September 2021, and Divergent star Zoe first wore her diamond engagement ring – estimated to be worth $550k – at a Halloween party in October 2023.

Lenny spoke highly of his future son-in-law as he discussed their plans for a 2025 wedding.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball in May 2024, he said: "He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they're in love."

He added: "We're going to have a wedding next year."

Channing's relationship confessions

Channing was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, before getting into a two-year relationship with singer Jessie J.

He candidly admitted that his divorce from Jenna was initially "terrifying" but they have become "best friends" who co-parent their daughter Everly. See a rare video of her sporting skills...

Despite being a serial monogamist, the actor wasn't sure he wanted to marry again before getting engaged to Zoe in October 2023.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in January of that year, he said: "I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again."

The 21 Jump Street star added: "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

