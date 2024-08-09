Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum look like the picture-perfect couple on red carpet debut

Zoe Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum looked very much in love when they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their new movie, Blink Twice, on Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress – who wrote and directed the film – looked gorgeous in a Saint Laurent black gown that boasted cut-outs along her waist.

Channing – who stars in the movie – complimented his fiancée's ensemble by wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

The couple looked happy as they smiled for cameras and were caught gazing adoringly at each other.

At one point, Zoe couldn't contain her giggles over something Channing said, and they were both pictured trying to compose themselves in between fits of laughter.

Blink Twice marks Zoe's directorial debut and she was more than thrilled that she was able to work with her future husband.

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing looked so in love

"He's so amazing in the film," she told Access. "I'm so excited for people to see him do something different than what he's done before," she added.

Rumours of the couple's engagement were first sparked in October last year after Zoe was spotted wearing what appeared to be a beautiful engagement ring as she and Channing headed to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

© Getty Images Zoe couldn't contain her giggles

Her father, Lenny Kravitz later confirmed the news when he revealed that they plan to wed next year.

"He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly," he told Radio 2's Zoe Ball in May.

"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," Lenny added.

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing only had eyes for each other

Speaking to InStyle in June, the "Fly Away" singer shared more kind words about his daughter's relationship with Channing.

When asked what he thought about eventually walking Zoe down the aisle, he enthused: "Just happiness, you know?"

He explained: "Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness."

© Getty Images The couple looked very happy

Zoe and Channing first met during the casting process for Blink Twice in 2020. In an interview with GQ, she opened up about the months that followed and how Channing looked after her on set.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet.

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing will wed in 2025

"I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Continuing to gush about her beau, she added: "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

