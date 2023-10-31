Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum engaged after two years of dating: report

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level. According to People, the Magic Mike star has popped the question to the Batman actress.

Although whispers of their engagement are making the rounds, the couple has chosen to maintain a shroud of mystery on social media, with neither Zoë nor Channing, nor their respective representatives, addressing the rumor.

However, some attentive fans might have spotted a clue over the weekend. Zoë was seen wearing a gleaming diamond ring on her engagement finger, adding fuel to the speculations.

The duo, known for their impeccable style, was captured in photographs cosplaying as characters Rosemary Woodhouse and her ominous child from the classic 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby.

© MEGA/Getty Channing Tatum and Zoe head to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party

Their supposed engagement has taken many by surprise, especially given Channing's previous comments about marriage.

Following his tumultuous split from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares his lovely daughter, Everly, Channing, now 43, had shared some candid thoughts with Vanity Fair.

© Lexie Moreland Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the Kering Foundation Caring for Woman Dinner

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he remarked, confessing the challenges he faces in personal relationships.

"Relationships are hard for me. I'm deeply monogamous in nature, fearless in my professional realm, yet when it comes to heart matters, I tread cautiously," he revealed.

© Ilya S. Savenok Zoe and Channing enjoy dinner

Zoë, 34, had her reservations about marriage too. Her earlier union with Karl Glusman, which began in June 2019, concluded just a year and a half later.

She divulged her feelings about societal expectations regarding marriage and family in a candid conversation with GQ in 2022. "I've outgrown the age-old, romanticized domestic narrative. It has its charm momentarily but fades quickly," she mused.

The couple's journey together traces back to the sets of Pussy Island in 2020, a film directed by Zoë that featured Channing in a pivotal role.

© Photo: Getty Images Channing and Zoe

Their artistic partnership blossomed into a deeper connection. Zoë reminisced about their time working together in a conversation with WSJ. Magazine, emphasizing the bond they formed.

"Creating art with someone is like sharing a part of your soul. If you connect on a creative level, it often paves the way for a profound personal relationship," she articulated.

The spark between them was palpable from the beginning. Zoë admitted she was drawn to Channing even before they formally met. "From a distance, I sensed his feminist vibes and his courage to dive deep into complex roles. That intrigue made me want to collaborate with him," she gushed.

Their chemistry was unmistakable, leading to swirling rumors of a romance by August 2021. Confirming the whispers, they stepped out publicly, hand-in-hand, two months later, marking the beginning of a love story.