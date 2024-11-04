Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Josephine Jobert shares fresh glimpse at new police drama after Death in Paradise exit
Josephine Jobert as Florence in Death in Paradise© Denis Guyenon

The French actress left Death in Paradise at the end of series 13

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Josephine Jobert has delighted fans with a fresh glimpse at her upcoming French police drama, Saint-Pierre.

The actress plays Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault in the series, starring alongside Canadian actor Allan Hawco as Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick. The show follows the two detectives as they're forced to team up to solve unique and puzzling crimes.

Taking to Instagram, the Death in Paradise star shared a new look at the series, showing her and Allan's characters donning police hazmat suits while investigating a crime scene. 

Allan Hawco and Josephine Jobert in Saint Pierre© Saint Pierre / Josephine Jobert / Instagram
Josephine shared a fresh look at Saint Pierre

In the caption, Florence penned: "Can't wait for you to see what case we are working on."

The comments section was quickly inundated with excited messages from fans, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see it," while another added: "Soooooo looking forward to this!"

Josephine Jobert in Saint Pierre
Josephine stars in the upcoming drama, Saint Pierre

Josephine recently gave fans an idea of what to expect from the show during an Instagram Q&A. When asked if the show is "lighthearted" like Death in Paradise, or "more serious", Josephine wrote: "I'd say more serious."

She also revealed that she currently has no plans to reprise her role as DS Florence Cassell in the long-running BBC crime drama after leaving at the end of series 13. When asked if she misses filming in Guadeloupe, the 39-year-old penned: "Not really. I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too. But time to move on."

Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), Marlon Pryce (TAHJ MILES), DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE), DS Florence Cassell (JOSEPHINE JOBERT), Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE) © Amelia Troubridge
Josephine left the show at the end of series 13
WATCH: Did you enjoy series 13 of Death in Paradise?

So, what can fans expect from Josephine's new show? 

The official synopsis reads: After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland). 

Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell in Death In Paradise © Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge
Josephine played Florence Cassell in Death In Paradise

"Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team."

It continues: "As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

Saint-Pierre will air in 2025. 

