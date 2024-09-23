Josephine Jobert addresses Death in Paradise future as she compares BBC show to new TV role

Josephine Jobert has said it was "time to move on" while reflecting on her exit from the popular BBC crime drama, Death in Paradise. The French actress played DS Florence Cassell for eight seasons until her departure at the end of season 13, which saw Florence leave Saint Marie with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

Josephine, who is currently busy filming her new French police drama Saint-Pierre, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday for a Q&A session with fans.

When asked if she misses filming in the Caribbean, which is where Death in Paradise is set, the 39-year-old penned: "Not really. I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too.

"But time to move on," she added, suggesting that she won't be returning to the show.

When asked if her new detective drama is "lighthearted" like Death in Paradise, or "more serious", Josephine wrote: "I'd say more serious," alongside a winking face.

The star's latest comments come just days after she revealed she'd be keen to cameo in the Death in Paradise spin-off show, Beyond Paradise.

"Yes, why not?" she told fans during a Q&A on Instagram.

While fans will just have to wait and see if Josephine pops up in the Devon-set drama at some point in the future, it probably won't be anytime soon.

The star has been busy filming her new police drama in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon in France for the past few months.

Josephine takes the role of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, starring opposite Canadian actor Allan Hawco, who plays Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick, a police officer exiled to Saint-Pierre et Miquelon after digging too deeply into a local politician's nefarious activity.

The synopsis continues: "Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team."

Saint-Pierre will air in 2025.