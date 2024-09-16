Death in Paradise star addresses Beyond Paradise cameo after series 13 exit

Joséphine Jobert has revealed whether she would reprise her role as DS Florence Cassell in the Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

The actress starred alongside Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and Ralf Little in the BBC crime drama, appearing in eight seasons from 2015 to 2024. She made her final appearance in the season 13 finale when DS Florence sailed off into the sunset with DI Neville Parker.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether the series finale is the last we'll see of DS Florence – and it seems Joséphine is keen to make a comeback.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the French actress was asked whether she'd consider a guest role in the Devon-set spin-off.

"Yes, why not?" she said, via RadioTimes.com.

Joséphine Jobert plays Florence in Death in Paradise

Joséphine's response may come as a surprise to fans as the star previously confirmed that she wouldn't be appearing in the spin-off show.

When asked if she would reprise her role during an Instagram Q&A back in June, the 39-year-old said: "I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show.

DI Neville Parker and Florence left Saint Marie in series 13

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."

The actress added: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

Kris Marshall and Zahra Ahmadi star in Beyond Paradise

It's been an exciting few months for Joséphine, who has been busy filming an upcoming French detective drama, Saint-Pierre. She's set to star alongside Canadian actor Allan Hawco in the new police procedural, which follows two seasoned detectives who are forced to unite to solve unique and puzzling crimes.

Josephine is set to star in the new police series, Saint Pierre

The synopsis reads: "After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland).

"Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team."