Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Princess Kate

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a royal first as she paid her respects during the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum.

Sophie, 59, attended commemorations in Staffordshire, marking the two minutes silence across the UK and in Europe.

It was the first time the Duchess led the service solo, having previously been accompanied by her husband, Prince Edward, in 2020.

A different member of the royal family is usually chosen each year to represent the monarchy for the Armistice Service, with the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence appearing at last year's event.

It comes the day after Sophie stood alongside the Princess of Wales on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to watch the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

It marked Kate's fifth major public appearance of the year amid her gradual return to her royal duties after completing cancer treatment.

See all the photos from Sophie's outing at the Armistice Service.

1/ 7 © Getty Sombre appearance The Duchess was dressed in an all-black ensemble as a mark of respect, including a V-neck style button-up Armani coat, with matching suede boots and a bow-adorned pillbox hat.



2/ 7 © Getty Touching details Sophie sported a spray of three poppies pinned to her regimental brooch from The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

She also accessorised with a floral-shaped cross necklace and pearl and diamond drop earrings.

3/ 7 © Getty The Duchess took to the podium to deliver a reading of For the Fallen by late 19th century poet Laurence Binyon. The poem ends with the verse: "As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,

Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain; As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,

To the end, to the end, they remain."

4/ 7 © Christopher Furlong Sophie appeared deep in thought and reflection as she placed a wreath at the memorial.



5/ 7 © Getty The Duchess' wreath Her message read: "In memory of our fallen. Sophie."

6/ 7 © Getty Moving moment Sophie looked visibly emotional as she viewed the names of servicemen and women on the armed forces memorial.



7/ 7 © Getty Meeting veterans After the service, Sophie took the time to speak with veterans.