Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Princess Kate

1/7
Sombre appearance
The Duchess was dressed in an all-black ensemble as a mark of respect, including a V-neck style button-up Armani coat, with matching suede boots and a bow-adorned pillbox hat.
2/7
Touching details
Sophie sported a spray of three poppies pinned to her regimental brooch from The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.
She also accessorised with a floral-shaped cross necklace and pearl and diamond drop earrings.
3/7
The Duchess took to the podium to deliver a reading of For the Fallen by late 19th century poet Laurence Binyon.
The poem ends with the verse:
"As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain;
As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
To the end, to the end, they remain."
4/7
Sophie appeared deep in thought and reflection as she placed a wreath at the memorial.
5/7
The Duchess' wreath
Her message read: "In memory of our fallen. Sophie."
6/7
Moving moment
Sophie looked visibly emotional as she viewed the names of servicemen and women on the armed forces memorial.
7/7
Meeting veterans
After the service, Sophie took the time to speak with veterans.
