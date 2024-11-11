Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Kate Middleton
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Kate Middleton
Sophie at Armstice Service© Getty

Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Princess Kate

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a solo appearance

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a royal first as she paid her respects during the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum.

Sophie, 59, attended commemorations in Staffordshire, marking the two minutes silence across the UK and in Europe.

It was the first time the Duchess led the service solo, having previously been accompanied by her husband, Prince Edward, in 2020.

A different member of the royal family is usually chosen each year to represent the monarchy for the Armistice Service, with the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence appearing at last year's event.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie pays her respects at the Armistice Service

It comes the day after Sophie stood alongside the Princess of Wales on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to watch the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

It marked Kate's fifth major public appearance of the year amid her gradual return to her royal duties after completing cancer treatment.

See all the photos from Sophie's outing at the Armistice Service. 

1/7

Sophie wearing black dress and hat© Getty

Sombre appearance

The Duchess was dressed in an all-black ensemble as a mark of respect, including a V-neck style button-up Armani coat, with matching suede boots and a bow-adorned pillbox hat.

2/7

Sophie looking sombre at National Arboretum© Getty

Touching details

Sophie sported a spray of three poppies pinned to her regimental brooch from The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

She also accessorised with a floral-shaped cross necklace and pearl and diamond drop earrings.

3/7

Sophie giving a speech© Getty

The Duchess took to the podium to deliver a reading of For the Fallen by late 19th century poet Laurence Binyon.

The poem ends with the verse: 

"As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,

Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain;

As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,

To the end, to the end, they remain."

4/7

Sophie holding a wreath© Christopher Furlong

Sophie appeared deep in thought and reflection as she placed a wreath at the memorial.

5/7

The poppy wreath and message laid by the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day. Picture date: Monday November 11, 2024. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty

The Duchess' wreath

Her message read: "In memory of our fallen. Sophie." 

6/7

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh views the armed forces memorial© Getty

Moving moment

Sophie looked visibly emotional as she viewed the names of servicemen and women on the armed forces memorial.

7/7

Sophie talks to veterans after the Armistice Day commemoration at the National Memorial Arboretum© Getty

Meeting veterans

After the service, Sophie took the time to speak with veterans. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More