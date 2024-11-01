Duchess Sophie just revealed the It-girl hairstyle we've never seen her wear before

On Thursday, the stunning Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading. The blonde royal looked as stylish and as well put together as ever, wearing a beautiful navy floral print dress, which she teamed with sassy high heeled boots and a gorgeous tailored blazer.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Patron, meets "Storm" at the Buddy Dogs Family Event, wearing her hair in a bun, secured with a scrunchie

But did you see her hair accessory? The mother-of-two actually tied up her lovely blonde hair into a casual bun, and secured it with a scrunchie; something the 59-year-old has never been seen publicly with before.

Scrunchies are really having a fashion moment right now.

© Getty Many fashion houses have embraced scrunchies within their collections

They elevate a simple updo in seconds, are sustainable as they can be washed - unlike hair ties that people often dispose of - and they reduce breakage, offering the hair serious comfort.

© Getty Sophie dazzled onlookers with her scrunchie

Jacqueline Brown, founder of elite scrunchie label Made By Maman, told HELLO: "What makes fashion so exciting is how trends work in cycles, and can be revived by the most unexpected generations. I can remember when scrunchies were popular in the 1980s, along with boxy blazers, tailored suits and double denim - all fashion trends we’ve seen make a comeback in recent years."

The talented designer, who handmakes all her scrunchies, added: "People are getting more experimental with their fashion, and wearing oversized, brightly coloured or statement hair accessories have played a major part in that.

© Getty Scrunchies are big news right nowe

"They are so unique, that wearing one can completely transform the most basic of outfits.

"Made By Maman scrunchies take inspiration from the bold and beautiful hair accessories I loved wearing in my youth, and we’ve been so lucky to have seen a major demand for our handmade ruffle scrunchies since launching our brand in April."

Sophie's hair accessories

Sophie is partial to jazzing her hair up. Back in May, the royal rocked an elegant silk twilly scarf from Parisian label Hermès.

Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

The scarf was a true mixture of colours in a plethora of bold shades and she tied it around her ponytail to form a little bow. So cute!