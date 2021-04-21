Zoe Ball's garden at new £1.5million home has an incredible feature The Strictly star moved house at the end of 2020

Zoe Ball moved into her new £1.5million Sussex home at the end of 2020 – and she's been teasing fans with glimpses of it ever since.

Her most recent peek was of her glorious garden, which features an impressive vegetable patch that fans have gone wild over.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the freshly planted soil and seeds, Zoe wrote: "#thegoodlife broccoli kale cauliflower beetroot carrots potatoes in #growyourown #veg #raisedbeds #simplepleasures."

Zoe's fans were very impressed with her green fingers, with one commenting: "I want this for my garden. Looks great, Zoe!"

A second said: "Love it! Well done," while a third added: "Literally perfect planting. I'm very jealous."

Last month, Zoe shared some incredible before and after photos of the potting shed in her garden, transforming it from a messy space into an organised haven that Marie Kondo would be proud of.

Zoe's fans loved her vegetable patch

Sharing the 'before' photo, Zoe's shed looked cluttered with her gardening tools stacked on benches and shelving units.

However, the 'after' photo revealed a much tidier space, with tools hanging on the wall, bags of fertiliser neatly stacked and a large wooden 'Love' sign hanging just below the windowed ceiling.

Captioning the snaps, Zoe wrote: "That was a Barbara Goode Day. Potting shed sorted, veg patch dug. Living the goddamn dream."

Zoe shared her potting shed transformation in March

Her fans were seriously impressed with her efforts, with one commenting: "What a fabulous potting shed!" A second wrote: "Wow! Looks amazing, I'm very jealous." A third added: "I love how neat and tidy your shed is!"

Zoe moved into her new property with her boyfriend Michael Reed at the end of last year.

The home was built by Russian aristocrat, Baron Vladimir de Wolff in the 1920s, and boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and acres of land.

