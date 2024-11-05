Savannah Guthrie steps away from Today studio mid-show for important reason

Savannah Guthrie briefly stepped away from the Today studio halfway through Tuesday's show as she prepared for a very busy evening reporting on the 2024 Presidential Election.

The host left her co-stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin in Studio 1A as she made her way across the street to NBC's Election Night Headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Centre Plaza.

Savannah told viewers: "I've made my way across the street and here I am at 30 Rockefeller Centre Plaza in Studio 4E in our Election Night Headquarters."

The journalist gave viewers a tour of the studio, featuring a data wall which will show the latest exit polls, as well as NBC's political unit, where the behind-the-scenes team will crunch numbers and talk directly to the decision desk, which analyzes voter data. Check it out in the video below.

Savannah later returned to the Today studio, where she, Craig and Hoda kept viewers updated with the latest news on the election.

The 52-year-old will lead rolling special coverage alongside NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt from 6.30pm ET on Tuesday. They'll be joined by Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Hallie Jackson NOW anchor Hallie Jackson and Top Story anchor Tom Llamas, who will be stationed at the Big Board throughout the evening to break down the latest numbers and results.

From 2am, NBC News Daily co-anchor Kate Snow and Today's Craig will take over the rolling coverage through 6am, with NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd at the Big Board and senior White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell and Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles on set to provide insight and analysis.

Having previously held the role of NBC News White House correspondent, Savannah is no stranger to covering elections. Viewers may remember back in 2020 when Savannah moderated a town hall with former President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida and was widely praised for her tough questioning.

Away from the cameras, Savannah is married to former Democratic political aide Michael Feldman, with whom she shares two children, Vale and Charley.